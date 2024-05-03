What happened at Manchester Co-op Live? Several gigs including Olivia Rodrigo’s announce postponement 

Manchester Co-op Live, anticipated to be the UK's largest indoor stadium upon its inauguration, had its grand opening scheduled for April 23, 2024. The initial test performance, featuring Rick Astley, was scheduled for April 21, 2024, followed by performances by artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie after the venue's official opening.

However, the venue opening has since been postponed indefinitely after a component from the venue's ventilation and heating system fell during A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's soundcheck, forcing him to cancel the concert just an hour before it was supposed to start.

In a statement to Sky News on May 2, 2024, Oak View Group, the company constructing the venue, elaborated on the postponement, stating:

"Due to a venue-related issue, tonight’s Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s headline show will no longer go ahead at Co-op Live. During soundcheck, a component of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, used to direct air, separated from the ductwork. There was nobody injured."

It continued:

"Although we believe this to be an isolated incident caused by a factory defect, we were not able to verify that all similar nozzles were free of such defects. In conjunction with wider stakeholders, Oak View Group has made the necessary call to ensure the full safety of all visitors to the venue, and to postpone the performance."

The statement assured that the venue's systems will be tested by third-party contractors and other stakeholders. Additionally, artist management and promoters were involved in the process to mitigate the impact the postponement has on their schedule.

More detail on Manchester Co-op Live venue problems and concert delays

The opening of Manchester Co-op Live has been tentatively postponed to May 14, 2024, with Peter Kay's two shows rescheduled for May 23, 2024, and May 24, 2024, respectively.

The delay has affected several other artists and bands scheduled to perform at the venue. Keane, originally slated to perform on May 5, 2024, and Olivia Rodrigo, scheduled to perform on May 3, 2024, and May 4, 2024, are among those affected by the postponement.

In addition to Keane, Olivia Rodrigo, and Peter Kay, the band Take That has also canceled their scheduled performances at Manchester Co-op Live. Take That has since relocated their show to the AO Arena in the same city. All canceled tickets will be refunded via ticket vendors, with Oak View Group promising to address the impact on ticketholders in the near future via the above embedded X post.

It remains uncertain whether the ongoing issue at Manchester Co-op Live will impact the scheduled performances of artists like Janet Jackson, Eric Clapton, and The Eagles for their respective UK tour legs.

Manchester Co-op Live was conceptualized in the 2010s, with Co-operating Group joining the project in 2020. Subsequently, construction started in May 2021 and was expected to be wrapped up by 2024. The arena is designed to accommodate a maximum capacity of 23,500 attendees and is expected to host approximately 120 events per year.

With a construction cost estimated at £365 million, Co-op Live has also been proposed as a venue for various sports such as Basketball, Netball, and Tennis as well as Esports events.