What is an interlock device? Charges against Sam Hunt explored as country singer is taken into custody

Renowned singer Sam Hunt was recently taken into custody on January 20 after being charged with speeding. The artist was additionally accused of violating an interlock device, which is connected to a vehicle's ignition and the driver must provide a breath sample first before the car starts.

As per the latest update on the case, Sam has been already released on a $1,500 bond. Notably, the legal problem happened after Hunt was driving 22 miles north of Nashville and stopped by the police in Hendersonville, as per a report by Page Six.

While speaking to TMZ, Sam Hunt's representative said that he won't be charged since his attorney has cleared the paperwork in court. However, a speeding ticket has been provided, which will be paid without delay.

Notably, interlock devices are mostly used to reduce drunk and driving cases. According to the official website of the Department of Motor Vehicles, California, certain laws are needed to add the device to a car and it will provide an original Verification of Installation Ignition Interlock form after successful installation.

Furthermore, the device will be inspected by an authorized installer at an interval of around 60 days, checking if it is working properly and has not been violated in any manner. In case the rules are not followed, an individual might not be permitted to drive until further notice.

Sam Hunt was involved in a similar legal issue a few years ago

While the Cedartown, Georgia native's recent arrest created headlines, he was previously taken into custody in a similar situation back in November 2019. He was accused of driving under the influence at the time. People Magazine stated that Hunt was arrested after police responded to a report of a car going the wrong way in the lanes of Ellington Parkway.

The arrest records revealed that Sam Hunt's blood alcohol level was found to be more than the legal limit, as per People Magazine. While checking, the cops additionally discovered beer cans inside the vehicle and that Hunt failed to show his license at the same time.

He also spoke up on the legal problem as he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) the same month, saying that he was "drinking at a friend's show", adding:

"It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again."

Although he was released shortly after his arrest, Sam Hunt pleaded guilty to the accusations around two years later and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days. Apart from that, he was ordered to join an alcohol safety course at the DUI Education Centers, which is a separate facility, and an interlock was added to his car since his license was taken away.

A year before he was sentenced, Sam Hunt appeared for an interview on Hits Daily Double, saying that he never intended to glorify alcohol, adding:

"I don't like using [drinking] as a party song; for me, that wouldn't be honest. I've never been a guy who shotguns a beer. I know people who partake that way, and I wouldn't want to shake my finger or look down on them."

The 40-year-old has not released any new album for around five years. His last major project was Southside, which grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

