Tributes pour in after Brazilian country music star Ana Paula Vieira and her boyfriend die in car crash hours after performing

Brazilian singer Ana Paula Vieira and her boyfriend, Marcelo Stocco, passed away in a car crash on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The singer was driving home with her boyfriend after her performance in Cacoal when the car collided with a tractor. The car was left destroyed at the side of the highway.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the couple were reportedly heading to Pimenta Bueno. However, their car lost control midway and collided with a tractor. Police say the driver was not injured. Vieira's car was left demolished, with the front and back doors broken down their hinges.

The Sun reported that the fire department is looking into the matter, but they believe Vieira may have fallen asleep on the steering wheel, leading to the accident.

Ana Paula Vieira was best known for being a part of a musical group called Marcio and Ana Paula. She left the group on May 3, 2024, and was returning from one of her solo performances on the night of the accident. The singer has over 35,000 followers on social media, and fans have been paying their tributes to the singer since the fatal accident.

Fans and well-wishers pay their respects following Ana Paula Vieira's death in a car crash

Hours before her death, Ana Paula Vieira performed her final gig at a bar called Bar Do Bodega in Cacoal. The bar posted a tribute message for the singer after her accident on Sunday. The post read:

"We had no idea that her last performance would be in our home. An incredible and super special woman, who will always be in our memories. Rest in peace!"

Ana's boyfriend, Marcelo Stocco, who also passed away in the same accident, was an elected member of the Pimento Bueno city council since 2020. Speaking of his death, the Pimento Bueno city hall released an official statement which said:

"Marcelo Stocco was a councilor of Pimenta Bueno and, during his term, he stood out for leading several initiatives in favor of the population and the municipality, leaving a significant mark on the community of Pimenta Bueno."

The statement also mentioned Paula Vieira, saying the singer "touched everyone's hearts" with her music. They wrote:

"Ana Paula was known for her charming voice and her presence on social media. As a singer, she touched everyone's hearts with her music."

An X (formerly Twitter) account, @PantojaRobivan, also shared a video of Vieira's alleged final performance with her partner.

Going by the location she put in her post, Ana Paula Vieira's final post on her Instagram account was a picture taken at the same bar where she performed her final gig hours before her death. The photo also featured her partner, Marcelo Stocco, and some of her other friends.

The Sun reported that Vieira and her boyfriend were laid to rest on Monday, May 13.