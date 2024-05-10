Lana Del Rey and Quavo tease new music together in a recent Instagram post

Lana Del Rey and Quavo released a post on their respective official Instagram accounts on May 9, 2024, which appears to be teasing a new track. The post features a Poloroid-style image of Quavo and Del Rey on the porch of a house, the former shirtless and appearing to light a cigarette, and the latter sitting beside him, gazing towards him.

This is followed by another image in the same style, which showcases three other people sitting on a different porch, with the words 530 on the wall behind the ones on the left.

The lyric excerpt itself contains a back-and-forth between Del Rey and Quavo over a mix of guitar and trap beats. The latter starts the excerpt:

"Quavo: If you come to the North. Del Rey: uh mhm. Quavo: I’ll show you around. Del Rey: uh mhm. Quavo: That's why I say, come take a ride with me. Del Rey: When?. Quavo: Whenever, whenever you're ready, call on me. Del Rey: I'll give it back when I get there. Quavo: Aye.. (inaudible)"

Lana Del Rey shared a video featuring Quavo earlier in the week

The new teaser of a track that appears to feature Lana Del Rey and Quavo comes on the heels of the former sharing a clip earlier this week on May 8, 2024, at the V12 nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, on her (now deleted) Instagram Story, itself five days after the latter participated in the opening ceremony of the venue as a partner.

No further details regarding the teaser track have been provided by either the singers or their representation as of the writing of this article.

The teaser also follows Quavo's May 3, 2024, release of Manigueta, in collaboration with El Alfa. The single's chart figures are yet to be available as of now, but it has already garnered more than 3 million views since its release.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey announced her first-ever US stadium show at Fenway Park for June 20, 2024, on May 6, 2024. The upcoming show features Live Nation as an official partner alongside the Red Sox and will be a part of the Nucar Concert series by Wasabi Technologies.

On top of the upcoming first-ever stadium show and her recent first Coachella performance, the singer also announced her first-ever country album project, titled Lasso, which is set to be released in September 2024 via Polydor Records and Interscope Records.

The singer confirmed the new album would be country music at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2024, stating:

"If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

Lana Del Rey's ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released on March 24, 2023.