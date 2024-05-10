Looking back at Wayland Holyfield's career as Hall of Fame country songwriter dies at 82

Wayland Holyfield, a country songwriter who penned several hit singles that dominated the charts, was announced dead on May 6 at the age of 82. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their children.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and has been responsible for writing songs for prominent country artists like George Strait, George Jones, the Judds, Don Williams, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, and Randy Travis, to name a few. The songwriter wrote over 14 No. 1 hit songs, and more than 40 of his songs reached the Top 10.

Wayland Holyfield moved to Nashville in 1972 to pursue a career in country music

According to Taste of Country, Wayland Holyfield was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 15, 1942. Born into a musical family, he was a musical prodigy from a young age, playing the violin and bass along with writing songs.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas and briefly worked for an ad agency. Unhappy with his job, Wayland Holyfield decided to switch gears and turn his passion into a profession. He moved from Arkansas to Nashville in 1972 to pursue a career in country music.

According to Music Row, he had his first hit when Johnny Russell co-wrote, recorded, and released Rednecks, White Socks, and Blue Ribbon Beer in 1973. In 1975, Holyfield penned his first hit singleYou’re My Best Friend, recorded by Don Williams, which went No.1.

He collaborated with Williams again to release She Never Knew Me and Til the Rivers All Run Dry in 1976. That same year, he co-wrote I’ll Do It All Over Again with Bob McDill. The song, recorded by Crystal Gayle, became a huge country hit.

Wayland Holyfield's success continued through the 1980s, as he wrote songs for famous country singers like Don Williams, Jaine Fricke, Met Street, and Ronnie Milsap.

He also wrote Could I Have This Dance for Anne Murray, which became the love theme for the 1980 Western romance movie Urban Cowboy. The song, which Holyfield dubbed his favorite among all his songs, went on to win a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

He was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1982 and inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992. This allowed him to collaborate with fellow Hall of Fame members like Gary Nicholson and Richard Leigh.

In 1986, Wayland Holyfield wrote his magnum opus, Arkansas (You Run Deep in Me), to pay homage to his hometown for its 150th anniversary celebration. It was selected as the state song the next year, and he performed it at Bill Clinton's presidential inauguration in 1993, as the former president is also a native of Arkansas.

Wayland Holyfield was also on the board of several country music organizations, including the ASCAP Board of Directors, the Recording Academy’s Nashville chapter, the Nashville Entertainment Association, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He served as the President of the Nashville Songwriters Association International and was chairman of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation Board.

As a strong advocate for country music, Wayland Holyfield testified on behalf of songwriters at the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. His many accolades include the ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year award, the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s Presidential Award, and a CMA Triple Play Award.