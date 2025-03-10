What did Penn Badgley say about Cardi B during a Q&A for 'You' season 2? Netflix enlists the rapper to announce trailer for season 5

Netflix recently enlisted rapper Cardi B to announce and react to the trailer for season 5 of the thriller series You. On March 9, 2025, Netflix uploaded Cardi's reaction to the trailer, in which she attempted her own version of the iconic dialogue of Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, saying, "Hello, you..."

Cardi B's connection to the series dates back to 2019 when Penn Badgley praised the rapper's relationship with fans on social media during a media Q&A session. While promoting You season 2, Badgley expressed his admiration for people who have a "totally second-nature relationship" with social media. Citing an example of his perspective, the Gossip Girl actor mentioned:

“Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be. And despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much."

During the same interview, Badgley also complimented his co-star Shay Mitchell's relationship with fans on social media. He also joked about how the outcome is 'pathetic' when he attempts to do something on social media. The actor added that he thinks about what he puts on social media too much, which results in a lack of authenticity.

"Girl, I am shook" — Cardi B mentions in a Netflix video of the rapper reviewing You season 5's trailer

Netflix's YouTube video, titled Cardi B is the first to see the You season 5 trailer, features the rapper telling fans that she has some exciting news to share. Cardi announced that the trailer of the series would be released on March 10, 2025. Describing her reaction to the trailer, the rapper said:

"And when I tell you … girl, I am shook. I just saw it...let me give you a little he he he about it. Joe got some money! He got a girl with money chile. I cannot wait, and it’s like they got a little, cute surprise. I cannot wait for you guys to see the trailer. Y’all gonna gag. Got me gagging!”

Cardi has openly admitted to being a fan of the series starring Penn Badgley, especially after a 2019 video of the actor praising her connection with fans went viral. In October 2021, upon discovering Badgely's mention of her, Cardi B took to X to express her excitement, tweeting:

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous"

Shortly after her tweet, Badgely replied with an "I-" indicating that he was taken aback by the rapper's response.

The exchange between Cardi and Penn Badgley didn't end there. Later, the actor changed his X profile picture to a photo of Cardi B, and the rapper changed her X profile picture to a still of Badgely's character, Joe Goldberg, from You.

Netflix enlisting Cardi B to announce the You season 5 trailer sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many suggesting that the rapper should make a cameo in the series. Season 5 is the last season of the Netflix thriller starring Penn Badgley and is set to release on April 24, 2025.

