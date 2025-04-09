What is Sada Baby's real name? Charges and all about the rapper in wake of recent arrest

Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Aaron Sorrell, was arrested by the Sterling Heights Police on April 9, 2025, on charges related to drug possession, which were included in a warrant against him in Macomb County. Notably, his hearing date is yet to be made official.

The rapper’s arrest is allegedly associated with another legal issue that happened back in January this year when he was stopped by the police in Sterling Heights, as mentioned by Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli in an email sent to the Detroit Free Press.

The cops reportedly discovered illegal contraband inside the black Dodge Ram Casada that the rapper was driving during the traffic stop, as per The Detroit News.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, a police officer witnessed a vehicle with tinted windows during the early morning hours on Mound Road. While the officer conducted a check on the license plate, it was reportedly found that Casada had an outstanding warrant in his name, following which he was immediately taken into custody.

As per a report by Complex on the day of his arrest, Sada Baby has been charged with controlled substance possession of around 25 grams. However, the artist’s representatives have not commented on the matter until now.

XXL Magazine also obtained a mugshot of Casada, which was taken after Aaron Sorrell was transported to the Macomb County Jail. He was spotted giving a smile to the camera with his mouth closed and eyes wide open.

Sada Baby's career: Albums, singles, and other details

The Detroit, Michigan native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his rapping. He has worked with record labels such as Asylum, TF Entertainment, and Big Squad.

According to the Fader magazine, Sada Baby initially joined a culinary program at Schoolcraft College and later participated in the local rap competition, where he managed to defeat twelve more artists. In an interview with the magazine in 2018, he said that he was a part of the choir at the church for some time during his childhood days.

Casada revealed that he accompanied his parents to the church at the time and opened up on how he developed an interest in music, as he said:

“I didn’t really get an interest until my cousin Ashley started singing for real. She had a unique voice I felt like. She was more in line of like an Erykah Badu – real soulful. I went to her the first time I wanted to sing and let her hear me. She said I was decent but I needed to work at it.”

Sada Baby added that he used to freestyle in the beginning and was inspired by Tooda Man to establish a career as a rapper. According to Vinyl Me Please, the elements of 2Pac and Lil Wayne’s music can be spotted in all the projects of Casada released over the years.

Casada’s first major project was a 2017 mixtape titled Skuba Sada, which came out a year after he won the rapping competition. He became a popular face among the general public with the arrival of a single, Bloxk Party, in 2018.

In 2020, he released his debut album, Skuba Skada 2, which managed to grab a spot on the charts. He continued releasing more mixtapes like Bartier Bounty, Brolik, The Lost Tapes, Skuba Skada 2.5, and more.

Sada Baby has made guest appearances on the songs of artists such as Chief Keef, Mozzy, and YFN Lucci. Furthermore, he keeps in touch with his fans through Instagram, where he is active with around 463,000 followers.

