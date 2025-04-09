When did Aaron Carter die? Twin sister Angel Carter Conrad recalls last seeing singer 3 years before his death

In a recent interview with PEOPLE dated April 9, 2025, Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, opened up about the last time she saw her late brother, 3 years before his demise. Aaron Carter passed away on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34, when he was found in the bathtub of his residence in California.

In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Aaron's death accidental, stating that he was "incapacitated" in the bathtub. Since the late rapper had inhaled difluoroethane and taken alprazolam, it led to Aaron's drowning as the drugs in his body took effect.

Talking to the publication about the last time she saw her twin, Angel Carter Conrad stated:

"It makes me sad to know that the last time I saw him was in 2019 in a courtroom. It was the last time I ever saw Aaron."

As per Entertainment Tonight's report dated November 2019, the court order protecting siblings Angel and Nick from their late brother was originally issued in September 2019. It was extended until November 2020.

This meant the late rapper was not allowed to come within 100 yards of Angel and her husband Corey Conrad. The restriction also applied to their home and place of business to prevent any harassment or threats. Additionally, the court order covered social media harassment.

Angel Conard Carter talks about the last time she spoke to Aaron Carter before his demise

Talking about the restraining order incident concerning her late brother, Aaron Carter, Angel Conrad Carter mentioned that they spoke about a year later, after the court order was issued. They had 2 conversations that were 4 hours long.

She recalled having "long, long, long conversations" with her late brother, adding that she spoke to him a few times after that. In particular, she reached out to check on Aaron when he had COVID.

Angel mentioned that she began opening the door to rebuilding her equation with Aaron Carter. However, the timing wasn't ideal. She added:

"I talked to him three days before he passed away."

Reflecting on her final conversation with Aaron Carter, Angel mentioned that the late rapper was on Instagram Live "huffing duster cans and passing out, all these things". That was when she called Aaron, questioning his actions, especially given the late rapper's struggles with addiction.

Angel Carter Conrad recalled:

"And I said, 'Aaron, I saw you on Live. I saw it happen. Live, you doing this.' And then he blamed me, and he said, 'Well, you're the reason why I'd use drugs.' And I said, 'Aaron, that's not really fair. You can't, don't blame me for this.' "

Angel added that she was upset after her conversation with Aaron, during which he expressed his intent to see her. However, Angel Conrad Carter told her late brother that they needed to meet each other in the presence of a therapist to mediate their situation. She then ended the call, telling Aaron that she'd call him later.

Angel Conrad Carter told PEOPLE:

"I was angry, honestly. I was angry that he had told me that I was the reason why he was doing drugs and got off the phone. And that was the last time I talked to him."

On November 6, 2022, Angel Conrad Carter posted a carousel of pictures with her late twin, Aaron Carter, as a tribute. She mentioned that she loved him "beyond measure". Expressing her love for Aaron, Angel said that she would carry the late rapper with her until the day she dies and sees him again.

