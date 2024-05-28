What allegations are revealed against Nick Carter & Aaron Carter in Fallen Idols docuseries? Explained

Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter and late pop singer Aaron Carter, who died unexpectedly in November 2022, are “Fallen Idols” in the latest Investigation Discovery docuseries.

Exploring the s*xual assault allegations against Nick Carter, the four-part series aired its first two episodes on Monday, May 27, with the other two set for Tuesday, May 28. The docuseries also looks into his younger brother Aaron’s struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Trigger Warning: Some parts of this article detail sexual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The official trailer released by ID begins with a comment from Kaya Jones, Nick’s ex-girlfriend, saying:

“Back in 2004, Nick Carter was my boyfriend, and there’s things that I know about Nick that could burn his whole house down.”

Jones, who is a former member of the girl group Pussycat Dolls, further said:

“Nick looks like a perfect and pretty Ken doll but I know how evil he can be.”

The trailer also featured clips of the brothers at the height of their careers before delving into the allegations against Nick and how Aaron had advocated for his brother’s accusers, creating a rift between the two. Among the accusations featured in the first two episodes is Nick allegedly s*xually assaulting Melissa Schuman in 2003.

Allegations highlighted in the Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter docuseries

The docuseries introduces three women who accused Nick Carter of s*xual abuse: Melissa Schuman, Shay Ruth, and Ashley Repp. Nick’s ex-girlfriend, Kaya Jones, and his former fiancee, Melanie Martin, also give first-hand accounts of their experiences.

Schuman and Jones appear in the first two episodes of the docuseries.

Nick Carter r**ed Melissa Schuman in 2003

In Fallen Idols’ first episode, Melissa Schuman gave a graphic detail about the alleged s*xual assault while they were filming The Hollow in 2003. She mentioned the singer inviting her to his Santa Monica home to “play video games” with his friends. Talking about her first impression of Nick Carter, she said:

“He seemed like a regular guy, and I was looking forward to getting to know more about him.”

She recalled Nick making her a cosmopolitan in his house and asking her to sit on his lap. Schuman also claimed that while they were kissing, Nick started unbuttoning her pants, but she stopped him, saying that she didn’t “want to go any further.” However, she said the singer didn’t listen to her.

“Despite the fact that I resisted and I told him no, he started to perform oral s*x on me, which was horrific,” she claimed.

Recounting the rest of the incident on Fallen Idols, Schumer claimed that the situation escalated when they moved into the bedroom, where the singer forced himself on her, although she told him that she didn’t want to have s*x.

“I just remember how tired I felt, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘This was just a bad dream. This is not real.’ It was such a violation, like, there’s no coming back from this,” she said.

Nick Carter was “manipulative” and “jealous” with Kaya Jones, but not physically abusive

Kaya Jones (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Kaya Jones, who dated Nick in the 2000s, described him as a “supportive” partner, especially during difficult times in her life in Fallen Idols episode 2. However, she also noted that the singer’s power in the music industry had negatively affected his personality. While Jones mentioned in Fallen Idols that Nick never physically abused her, she said he was good at “messing with your head.”

“Nick was very good at getting into your head and messing with your head. He liked to control everything. So if anyone called my phone, he’d get really jealous. I mean, he broke my phone once,” she claimed.

She also shared her reasons for believing Melissa Schuman’s s*xual allegations against Nick Carter in Fallen Idols. The former Pussycat Dolls member recalled reading a 2017 blog post written by Schuman, where the latter accused Nick of r**e.

Jones contacted Schuman via X to offer her support. Jones said in the docuseries:

“I saw a young woman try to speak and someone who thought he had more power and authority try to shut her up.”

Nick Carter (Image via Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Her words were about Schuman getting harassed and doxxed online by Nick’s fans following Schuman’s public claims. Jones also cryptically noted:

“He knows what I know. He knows why I left him. So, do I believe that something horrific happened to that girl? Yes, yes I do.”

As for Schuman, she said that she talked with Jones for hours when the latter messaged her and described the woman as “so kind.”

“I think we must’ve spoken for hours. I needed someone to tell me that my life wasn’t over,” she said in the Fallen Idols clip.

Aaron Carter knew about Nick’s penchant for “young girls”

In Fallen Idols, Ashley Repp and Melissa Schuman claimed that Nick’s brother, Aaron, had somehow contacted them privately after they came out with allegations against the Backstreet Boys frontman.

Aaron Carter (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Repp, who was friends with Nick and Aaron’s sister Angel, mentioned that Aaron was “very kind” to her. She also mentioned that he could tell that “something was wrong” with her following the second instance where she claimed that Nick forced her s*xually in front of his friends. Talking about Aaron in the docuseries, Repp said:

“He didn’t have a great relationship with his brother at that time because what he said were other similar events with his brother and young girls.”

Meanwhile, Schuman recalled that Aaron reached out to her in 2019 to tell her that he believed her.

Farrah Abraham and Aaron Carter (Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

The Fallen Idols trailer also featured the public outcry by Aaron Carter in support of Nick’s alleged victims, which caused an even greater rift between the two brothers.

The first two episodes of Investigation Discovery’s Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter are currently streaming on Max. Episodes 3 and 4 premieres on May 28 from 9 to 11 pm ET on ID.