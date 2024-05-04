People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 1- Release date and time, where to watch, and more

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer season 1 premieres on Sunday, May 5, 2024, on the Investigation Discovery channel. The show will cover true crime cases of serial killers who have taken multiple victims of their atrocities over years.

The series will elaborate on some of the crimes and the investigations. It will focus on the survivors who helped bring justice as presented through interviews in the documentary. In the series, the survivors play the narrative as their family and friends, along with law enforcement, put the events together.

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer is a six-episode series that will air every Sunday. The first episode, titled Surviving the Dating Game Killer, presents the story of a professional photographer accused of rape and murder of multiple women, including underage girls.

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 1 release date and time

The first episode presents serial killer Rodney Alcala (Image via Investigation Discovery)

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

All the zones where the series is aired will be able to watch it at the same time. As such the time for the release of episode 1 of the series in some of the regions is mentioned below:

Region/Time zone Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 6 PM Central Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 8 PM Eastern Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 9 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 6, 2024 1 AM Central European Time Monday, May 6, 2024 2 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 6, 2024 6.30 AM Japan/South Korea Time Monday, May 6, 2024 10 AM Australian Eastern Time Monday, May 6, 2024 11 AM

Where to watch People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer?

One of the surviving victims as seen in the trailer (Image via Investigation Discovery)

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 1 will be aired on the Investigation Discovery channel at the designated time as mentioned in the table given above.

The series will also be available for streaming on Max, previously known as HBO Max. The dates for the episodes to arrive of Max remain the same as mentioned.

For geo-blocked regions where Max may not be available, a reliable VPN service may be availed to get a Max subscription.

What is People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer episode 1 about?

As mentioned before, the first episode of the upcoming series is titled Surviving the Dating Game Killer. The synopsis of episode 1 Surviving the Dating Game Killer reads:

"In 1965, Rodney Alcala attacks a teenage girl - only to brutalize and rape her again three years later; she feels guilty when she discovers he assaulted another girl soon after - but they are merely two of this man's countless victims."

As understood from the synopsis, Rodney Alcala had numerous victims, believed to be in the range of 80-120. He was believed to operate in the areas between California and New Hampshire.

The first episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer finds survivor Morgan Rowan recount her story for the first time. At the time of her attack she was a teenager, but she had not reported her assault by Rodney at a party.

Months after her assault, the perpetrator abducted, beat up and raped 8-year-old Tali Shapiro. While a survivor, thanks to the alertness of a pedestrian who reported the abduction and the quick action from police, Shapiro remained in coma for a few months.

A guilty Rowan wanted to apologize to Shapiro, blaming her non-action to be one of the reasons for the young Shapiro's assault. The documentary finds the two surviving women becoming supportive friends over the years.

The series also exposes Rodney's case and hints at the number of victims he might have had besides the cases already unearthed by the authorities.

Who was Rodney Alcala of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer?

Rodney was known to lure his victims with lies (Image via Investigation Discovery)

Rodney Alcala was a photographer and typesetter for the Los Angeles Times. A high IQ smooth talker, Rodney is known to have lured his victims pretending to enter their photographs in a contest. He had participated and won in the ABC prime-time dating game show, leading to him being nicknamed later as the "Dating Game Killer".

He's the prime accused of Tali Shapiro's abduction and strangulation murder of Robin Samsoe, a 12-year-old ballet student in California, besides four other murders in Los Angeles. Additionally, he was found guilty of Christine Thornton's murder by strangulation.

Rodney pleaded guilty to the rape and murders of Georgia Wixted, Jill Parenteau, Charlotte Lamb and Jill Barcomb. He later pleaded guilty to the rape and murders of Cornelia Crilley and Ellen Jane Hover as well. As reported by People.com, Rodney died in 2021 in prison at the age of 77.

Watch out for the premiere episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer on ID and Max on May 5, 2024.