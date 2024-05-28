Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Max slasher teen drama, Pretty Little Liars Summer School, returned with a double premiere on May 9. Subsequent episodes featuring Imogen, Tabby, Faran, Noa, Mouse, and a new villain, Bloody Rose, has since been airing every week, with episode 5 slated for Thursday, May 30.

In the recent episode, the season’s villain continues to antagonize the Liars, with the latest showing Bloody Rose putting Faran under a test of strength. It also follows progressions in each of the Liars’ love lives and an accident that may be related to the group’s recent dilemma.

The next episode of Pretty Little Liars Summer School is titled Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home.

When will Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5 be released?

Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5 follows the show’s Thursday episode release schedule and is set for May 30, 2024, at 3 am ET. Following the double header premiere on May 9, one new episode is scheduled for release every week, until the show’s finale, which is set for June 20.

Below is the release schedule of Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5 across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Eastern Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 8:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 1:30 PM

Where to watch Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5?

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School cast (Image via Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

Like the first five episodes of Pretty Little Liars Summer School, the show’s episode 5 will be exclusively available for streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) for the US audience.

Subscriptions on HBO’s Max platform start at $9.99/month for those who don’t mind ads, while the ad-free tier goes for $15.99/month.

For viewers in Canada, new episodes of Summer School are available for streaming via Crave. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can access the show through the platform Binge.

A brief recap of Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 4

Episode 4, titled Chapter Fourteen: When a Stranger Calls Back, saw the season’s villain, Bloody Rose, who was first introduced in the pilot episode, continue to make her presence known, with her threat level now being felt by the entire Summer School cast.

The episode also gave way to several reveals that posed more questions for the Liars. Firstly, episode 4 revealed that Dr. Sullivan couldn’t see the Liars for an emergency therapy session because she was in a hospital after someone pushed her down the stairs. The culprit is still unknown, although Imogen believed the person to be Bloody Rose.

Love was also a huge theme in the episode 4 storyline, which featured Faran and Henry’s reconciliation, Imogen and Johnny kissing after he waited in his car all night while Imogen was babysitting, and Kelly sneaking out to go swimming with Greg, for which she was punished by her mother afterwards. Tabby and Christian finally acted on their feelings for each other in episode 4 as well.

On the other hand, Noa cheated on Shawn with Jen. To make matters worse, their kiss happens after Shawn gives Noa some cash for Jen’s bail money.

Bloody Rose also challenged Faran, first putting her through a test of strength, which the Liar passed. However, Faran was too weak to face the terrifying woman after she held the girder for two hours and when Bloody Rose tried to kill her, despite passing the test, the woman managed to slice Faran’s arm as she tried to escape.

What to expect from Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5?

Pretty Little Liars Summer School episode 5, titled Chapter Fifteen: Friday the 13th, promises another chapter of controversy and disturbing discovery about the show's crossover character from the original show—Dr. Sullivan.

Since the show's pilot episode, Dr. Sullivan has been a staple in the life of the new Liars, providing them with stability and guidance as their therapist. However, the events in episode 4, with Dr. Sullivan pushed down the stairs, could lead to new discoveries that may be related to their masked enemy.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Image via @prettylittleliars/ Instagram)

At this point, the meaning of the episode title is still unknown, but with Pretty Little Liars Summer School heavily leaning into the slasher genre, fans who have watched the beginning of the season may likely presume that it would pull inspiration from the classics, like the horror movie franchise Friday the 13th.

The show already has one similarity to almost all of the movies in the franchise—a masked killer. At this point in the show, there is still no clear reason why the season's villain, Bloody Rose, is trying to kill the Liars. And with a mask on, no one knows the real person behind the Bloody Rose character, although she claims to be Archie Waters' mother, Rose Waters.

That said, the villain could easily be someone else, like in the plot twist in the first Friday the 13th movie where the villain, Pamela Vorhees, disguised as Jason. Episode 5 could easily borrow the same plot twist by making Bloody Rose an entirely different persona than who she claims to be.

As mentioned above, viewers can watch both previous and upcoming episodes of Pretty Little Liars Summer School on Max.

