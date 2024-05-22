Will Trent season 2 ending explained: Who is the real killer?

The highly anticipated and expected police procedural drama Will Trent season 2 has wrapped up with its finale episode airing Tuesday, May 21. ABC’s adaptation of the best-selling Karin Slaughter novels has Will Trent’s snappy dressing and smart quips among its unique selling points.

In addition, the show’s mix and match of elements that fans love in the genre—mysteries and clues that are both obvious and opaque—has solidified itself into an established hit. And as season 2 of the series ends, it has given viewers both answers and new questions.

As the murder investigation unravels, the Will Trent season 2 finale reveals lies once told and shows the authorities figuring out the identity of the real culprit of the serial killings that have boggled the force since even the previous season—Crystal.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Will Trent season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Who is the real killer in Will Trent season 2?

Early in the Will Trent season 2 final episode, Will suspected that the serial killer was a woman. The special agent reckoned that the killer was a victim of a s*xual predator when she was younger, calling the murderer’s killing spree “personal.” With these theories, he was even more determined to understand how the killer thinks and find out how the killer finds the would-be victims.

With little bits of a red ticket with a star found on two of the bodies of victims that look like the ticket from the Moon and Stars roller rink, Will and Michael went around the rink to investigate. The next day, another s*x offender was murdered, and the body was found to have a toy in his mouth.

Through a flashback, Angie entered Crystal’s room, where she noticed a collection of eyeglasses and a prescription bottle of cyclobenzaprine, the same muscle relaxant found in the toxicology report of one of the victims. Angie also saw a browser open to “Meet a Peach” on Crystal’s laptop, the same site found in one of the victims’ digital records. Through it, Angie tried to find the location of Crystal’s phone, which brought her into the woods.

Read more: Five details about The Railroad Killer's murders explored

There, she saw the troubled teen canoodling with a middle-aged man, and it dawned on her—Crystal had been murdering all these men. When Angie said to Crystal that she now knew of her crimes, the young girl replied:

“They deserved it.”

Case closed, the real serial killer who has been targeting s*x offenders in Georgia and leaving toys in their mouths has been found—Crystal.

Read more: The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror - Release date and time

Was the killer caught at the end of Will Trent season 2?

In what should be a scene where Angie arrests the killer the authorities have been looking for, the event turns into something tragic. The troubled teen, thinking that she did the right thing by killing those men, tried running away from Angie.

Chapel Oaks is Crystal in Will Trent Season 2 (Image via @chapel.oaks/ Instagram)

But in the turn of events, Crystal stepped on a slippery rock, causing her to fly forward and bash her head against a boulder. Her limp body falls face-down into the rushing river. While Angie ran after her and tried to pull her out of the water, it was too late. Crystal is dead.

So, while the real serial killer has been known in Will Trent season 2, she died before the authorities had ever caught her.

Read more: Who was Ángel Reséndiz or The Railroad Killer?

Why did Will arrest Angie if she was not the killer?

While the show is known to be unafraid of giving its viewers some emotional cliffhangers, the Will Trent season 2 finale went above and beyond in hitting the status quo of the Will Trent and Angie Polaski duo.

Read more: Who is Lord Marcus Anderson in Bridgerton season 3?

With the real killer dead, Will started to make sense of the connections between everything that happened, from the killing of s*x offenders to Lenny’s death in season 1. In the freshman season’s episode 11, Angie decides to take the fall for Lenny’s death, even going as far as staging the crime scene to make his death look like self-defense.

However, as Angie narrates her connection with Crystal and how she felt responsible for the troubled teen’s abuse from Lenny, Will starts to piece things together. He managed to spot a hole in Angie’s cover-up story of Lenny’s death—she didn’t have scars to prove that there was an altercation and that she was defending herself.

Trying to uncover more about the incident, Will had a one-on-one talk with Diane, Crystal’s mother, who had admitted that it was Angie’s idea to change the narrative.

Will Trent on ABC (Image via @willtrentabc/ Instagram)

Read more: 5 chilling details about the crimes of Rodney Alcala

With Angie’s cover-up, Will, plagued by his duty, has no choice but to place Angie under arrest.

In the APD, where Angie was, Will firmly announced:

“Angie Polaski, I have to place you under arrest for tampering with evidence, making false statements, and violation of the oath of office in the death of Leonard Broussard.”

A crying Angie replied:

“I thought you might choose me.”

While the fate of the killer, Crystal, is sealed in Will Trent season 2, what comes next for Angie—whether she leaves Will Trent or not—remains to be determined. Angie will most likely go to prison, as she was arrested in the finale. Meanwhile, Will has vanished, with no one knowing his whereabouts.

Watch full seasons of Will Trent online at ABC or stream it via Hulu or Disney+.

Read more: Grimsburg episode 12: Release date and time