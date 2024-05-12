The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror - Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror is an upcoming true-crime documentary series scheduled to be released on Disney+ and Hulu on May 16, 2024. The gripping documentary is a three-part series that 101 Studios and Ample Entertainment have produced for ABC News Studio.

The series dives into the details of Christopher Bernard Wilder, also known as the Beauty Queen Killer. The Australian-American serial killer went on a six-week crime spree across the United States in 1984, targeting attractive young women whom he lured in the pretext of taking their pictures.

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror retells the story of the criminal from the perspective of Tina Marie Risco, one of the women who survived after being abducted by Christopher Wilder. The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror is scheduled to begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror - Release date and time

The Hulu true-crime documentary series will premiere on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Like most shows on Hulu, it can be expected that The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror will also be released for streaming at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET.

Here is the release schedule for the true crime documentary across timezones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 2:00 am Eastern Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 7:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 8:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 9:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 4:00 pm

Where to stream The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror?

The series will be available for streaming on Hulu for viewers in the US. Viewers in South America can stream the series on Star+. The true crime documentary series will be available for streaming on Disney+ for viewers around the world. The series is divided into three parts, which will all be available for streaming from May 16, 2024.

ABC News Studios are adding to an expansive collection of true-crime documentaries with the release of their upcoming series. Some of the most intriguing additions include The Doomsday Prophet: Truth and Lies, Daughters of the Cult, and Truth and Lies: The Hunted.

What to expect from The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror?

Tina Marie Risico recalls her horrors (image via ABC News Studio)

Viewers can expect to be shocked as the story of Christopher Wilder is unfolded throughout the series. Over 47 days in 1984, Christopher Wilder committed horrifying acts of violence against young women, many of whom were aspiring models, garnering him the title "The Beauty Queen Killer."

The series has weaved together the experiences of Wilder's victims and survivors of his atrocities. One of the prominent voices in the series is that of Tina Marie Risico, who was kidnapped by Wilder from a California mall when she was 16 years old. 40 years after her kidnapping, Risico speaks up for the first time in decades, detailing how she survived nine days with Wilder, experiencing torture and dread.

The series focuses on what became the largest manhunt in the world at the time, as the FBI frantically looked for Christopher Wilder. Wilder had already committed a string of assaults and murders before he began his crime spree in 1984. As per the trailer of The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror, Tina Marie Risico recalls how Wilder forced her to help him abduct more victims. Wilder was eventually tracked down by authorities in New Hampshire and died during a scuffle with them.

The chilling documentary throws a light on Wilder's victims and the kind of torture he subjected them to. The series is a homage to the women who fell victim to the twisted serial killer and how authorities managed to track him down.

The Beauty Queen Killer: 9 Days of Terror will begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

