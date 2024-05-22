Is Angie leaving Will Trent? Erika Christensen's fate on show explained

Will Trent, an adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s several best-selling detective novels promises a breezy journey to thrilling cases and characters whose oddity and quirks have made them popular among fans. But as crime shows and police dramas go, the ABC drama series is well known for keeping their viewers on edge by keeping loose ends, and emotional cliffhangers, and the latest season finale is no different.

What looked like a predictable finale to the show’s sophomore season ended on a cliffhanger and unanswered questions regarding the main character’s whereabouts. Perhaps what piques the most interest is what happens to Erika Christensen’s future as Angie Polaski in the series.

A close friend and on-again/off-again girlfriend of Ramon Rodriguez’s Will Trent, the series finale showed Angie getting arrested by Will himself. With the show’s titular character putting Polaski in a difficult situation, it leaves her future in the series in question. So, based on the events in the Season 2 finale, whether Angie is leaving Will Trent or not is yet to be determined.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Will Trent Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Is Erika Christensen’s Angie Polaski leaving Will Trent?

Season 2 episode 10 of Will Trent has put a bomb on Will and Angie’s relationship, which has begged the question of whether Erika Christensen’s character will be leaving the series.

In the show’s penultimate episode, Will, along with his team, was shown chasing a female serial killer who was responsible for vigilante-style killings of s*x offenders. The identity of the killer was speculation throughout the series, with some coincidences pointing to Angie. For one, she was on leave during the killing spree, which means she doesn’t have an alibi.

But as the final episode has revealed, she is not the killer. That’s the good news. The bad news, on the other hand, is she may be going behind bars. Crystal, the real killer, jumped across the river and slipped on a rack as she made a run from Angie who had figured her out, causing her to crack her head and eventually die facing down into the water.

After the event, Angie confessed to Will about her connection to Crystal, although she withheld one piece of information—it was Crystal who killed Lenny. While Angie kept it a secret, Will learned of it later on, which means Angie covered up one of Crystal’s murders.

Read more: The Good Doctor Season 7 finale recap

Even more bad news for Angie’s character is Will piecing it out together that because Angie previously covered up Crystal killing Lenny meant that Crystal was free to go on her killer spree. Will had no other choice but to do his duty and place Angie under arrest for her crimes.

Elsewhere in the last episode of the series, Will left without any on-screen goodbye, just an envelope of cash for Nico to pay for the utilities “for a while.”

With the season ending without any real conclusion, only that Angie is presumably headed to prison, Erika Christensen’s character’s fate in the show remains uncertain.

Furthermore, Will Trent showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen have yet to give a direct answer as to whether Angie will be leaving the show or not. Talking about the fate of Angie in the show in an interview with TVLine, Heldens said that “everything is on the table.”

Will there be a Will Trent Season 3?

Fans of the show will be delighted to know that ABC has renewed Will Trent for Season 3, but it’s not coming anytime soon. Despite the hasty renewal for a third season even before the sophomore season ended, Season 3 is not coming until early in 2025.

No other details about the third season are available as of yet, except that it will reportedly have 18 episodes set for a break-free run.

That means unless any further details about the cast and plot of Will Trent Season 3 come out, whether Angie is leaving the show or not remains to be discovered.