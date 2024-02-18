What is Ramón Rodríguez's ethnicity? Will Trent's character explored

Ramón Rodríguez plays the titular character in the critically acclaimed ABC series Will Trent, captivating audiences worldwide. He is a Puerto Rican actor born in Río Piedras on December 20, 1979. He is well-known for portraying Agent Will Trent in the hit show, who keeps his dyslexia a secret.

The show premiered on ABC on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, and wowed fans with its mysteries and suspense. It follows Trent, who has an excellent track record for solving cases and has the highest clearance rate in the bureau.

The synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate."

Fans are now excited to watch season 2 of the series, which is scheduled to air on February 20, 2024.

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent: Character explored

As the lead character of the show Will Trent, Ramón Rodríguez embodies an eccentric agent as he works at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is known for his exceptional clearance rate and unique approach to cases, which is shaped by his experiences in the foster care system. Special Agent Will is both charming and clever as a police officer, adept at solving challenging murder cases.

Speaking to People about his character, Rodríguez said:

"Will is an underdog. He's someone that grew up in the Atlanta foster care system. There's a lot of trauma that this guy had to suffer. He suffered from physical abuse, verbal abuse, and not being told he was intelligent because he was dyslexic. There's all of this trauma that this guy was bearing and caring."

Will Trent is a departure from typical police dramas, promising viewers a distinctive experience with an array of compelling characters and thrilling moments. Apart from Rodríguez, the show also stars Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, among others.

Ramón Rodríguez's journey to success

Ramón Rodríguez is famously known for his roles in TV series like The Wire and Day Break. With his notable performances in films such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Need for Speed, Ramón solidified his place in Hollywood and earned recognition for his ability to add depth and authenticity to his characters. However, he has recently been receiving love and praise for his role as Will Trent in the ABC show.

Apart from this work in the entertainment industry, the actor is also known for his activism and community involvement. He was part of the 100Roofs Project, which assisted in building and repairing the homes of those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico.

The cast of the ABC series

The actors contributing to the show's success include:

Ramón Rodríguez: The actor plays Will Trent, a resourceful and determined special agent.

Iantha Richardson: She plays Faith Mitchell, Trent's partner at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Sonja Sohn: She portrays Amanda Wagner, Will and Faith's tough supervisor at the GBI.

Erika Christensen: She joins the cast as Angie Polaski, a former detective who has a complex history with Trent.

Apart from these main actors, the show also stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Clark Gregg, Jake McLaughlin, and others, who contribute to the narrative of the show.

Will Trent season 2 is scheduled to air on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, at 8 pm CST.