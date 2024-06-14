When did Billie Eilish unfollow everyone on Instagram? Singer opened up about never having felt desired 

Over four years ago, Billie Eilish stopped following anyone on Instagram. The sudden action taken by the Ocean Eyes singer in 2020 took all her fans by surprise, leading to many of them coming up with speculations.

It all started in June 2020, when several X users tweeted claims of being sexually assaulted by the cast of the Netflix Original, Riverdale, including Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan, and KJ Apa. These claims- later proven false - were followed by another user, identifying as 'Danielle', who claimed to have been assaulted by Justin Bieber in Texas in 2014.

Billie Eilish's decision to unfollow everyone was taken around this time, indicating a link between the two events. The bury a friend singer unfollowed everyone on June 25, 2020. Eilish had 64 million followers at the time.

Trending

Billie Eilish unfollowed everyone on Instagram after allegedly deleting a story about unfollowing abusers

Expand Tweet

Before the celebrities took a stand for themselves, a wave of high-profile people on Instagram had started sharing a post with this message on their stories:

"If I am following your abuser, DM me & I'll unfollow them. I support you."

According to WION News, the post was originally created by @shayanneigans and was also shared by both Finneas and Billie Eilish on their respective stories.

Many of Eilish's fans on X (formerly Twitter) lashed out at her immediately after the story went live, accusing the singer-songwriter of hypocrisy upon noticing she still followed several male celebrities who had been accused of abuse, the media outlet reported.

This included Angel Elgort - who was accused of assaulting a woman when he was 17, Chris Brown - who had multiple accusations of battery, rape, and domestic abuse, and Justin Bieber - who was recently accused of assault by two women on X (Formerly Twitter).

Sometime after the backlash, Eilish's story was deleted from Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Eilish's act was followed by a social media cleanse later in the day when the Grammy winner emptied her Following list on the platform.

It is also worth noting that the What Was I Made For? singer isn't the only celebrity to not follow anyone on Instagram - other artists who do the same are Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox, Timothee Chalamet,

Eilish opened up about never having felt "desired" in a GQ interview the same year

Before unfollowing everyone on Instagram, Billie Eilish was in a GQ interview in June 2020, where she was asked if she had become more accepting of her body image. Answering the question, Eilish said that while she liked her body now, she still had huge issues with it. The singer-songwriter further said:

"Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody."

Eilish also mentioned that it was one of the reasons why she dressed the way she did. She then went on to reveal how she felt trapped by the persona she had created, further saying:

"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman."

It has been four years since that incident, and Billie, who has 119 million followers on Instagram now, continues her no-following tradition on the platform. She doesn't even follow her brother and collaborator Finneas, or her fragrance line, Billie Eilish Fragrances.