Where is Revolution Dance Center located? Billie Eilish originally created Ocean Eyes for her dance instructor

The world knows Billie Eilish as a celebrated pop singer-songwriter. However, music wasn't the first career choice for the 22-year-old. Before getting into music, Billie pursued dancing seriously and attended dancing classes at the Revolution Dance Center in Los Angeles for over four years.

Founded in 2006, the Revolution Dance Center is located on Honolulu Avenue in Montrose. According to its official website, the center aims to cultivate its dancers into well-rounded individuals who appreciate dance as an art form and strive for high achievement while assisting those who are less fortunate.

It was for a recital in the Revolution Dance Center that Billie Eilish created Ocean Eyes, her first song that went viral and brought her global recognition.

Billie Eilish's Ocean Eyes was a gift for her dance teacher, Fred Diaz

On April 22, 2020, Billie Eilish performed at the Pay It Forward Live series with Finneas. The weekly streaming series was organized by Verizon in an effort to support small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Following their performance, the siblings spoke about Revolution Dance Center, where they took dancing classes, further revealing that her first song "was a gift" to their dance instructor, Fred. The singer-songwriter further said:

"Basically, [Finneas] and I both grew up as dancers, but I got into the company and it was like a whole thing. I did competitions, and my whole life was dance."

Eilish adored the dance center and her teachers just as much as she enjoyed dancing itself. The Lovely singer further said,

"And we had a teacher named Fred, who still is a teacher there, and he's amazing. And he knew that me and Finneas made music... He asked us to make a song just to choreograph a dance to, so we could do it for the end-of-year recital."

Billie remarked that her dance teacher not only gave her an opportunity to create music for the thing she loved the most - dancing - but also gave her all the creative freedom she needed, which is how Ocean Eyes was born.

The singer-songwriter had expressed her love for dancing on several occasions. She told Vogue in 2020 that a hip injury at the age of 13 ended her dancing ambitions.

In her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, she opened up about how the year she got her hip injury and stopped dancing was the most depressing year of her life.

Fred Diaz began his dancing career in Michigan

According to the information provided on Revolution Dance Center's official website, Fred Diaz started his dancing career in Michigan, where he was accepted into an EDGE scholarship program that led him to move to L.A.

As a dance student, Diaz had the opportunity to work with several renowned choreographers including Scott Hislop and Mandy Moore. After graduating, he choreographed for A-list artists like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey.

Beyond dancing, Fred has also featured in several commercials, music videos, and TV shows like America's Got Talent and The Big Bang Theory.

Currently, Diaz is the studio owner and company director at the Revolution Dance Center alongside Zareh Markarian.

Reflecting on the creation of Ocean Eyes, Diaz said in 2020:

"It happened really fast. One minute, it was a song [Billie] was going to dance to, the next..."

Fred also confirmed that he choreographed their recital at Eilish's Ocean Eyes in 2016 with all of her classmates. Unfortunately, Eilish couldn't join them due to her hip injury.

