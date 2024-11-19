Who is Darryl Worley married to? Country star asks for prayers after daughter is airlifted post serious car accident

Darryl Worley's daughter Savannah was recently injured in a car accident. The country music singer revealed the details in an Instagram post shared on November 17, 2024.

Savannah is Darryl's only child born from his marriage to Kimberly Lee Perkins in 2007. Notably, Darryl wrote in his recent social media post that he is traveling to Nashville following his daughter's accident. He explained by writing:

"Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt Medical Center in Nashville! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly! Also pray for the lady in the other car!"

Darryl Worley mentioned that he is yet to get more information related to the accident. The post included three pictures, starting with a snap where the artist was posing with Savannah, and the duo had smiles on their faces.

The other two photos featured glimpses of two different cars that were damaged in the front. The broken parts from both the vehicles can be spotted lying on the road and further updates are currently awaited on how and where the accident exactly happened.

The comments section of the post was also flooded with several responses where users were spotted praying for Savannah's quick recovery and anyone else who was injured in the accident.

Darryl Worley tied the knot with Beverly Irwin before Kimberly Lee Perkins

The Memphis, Tennessee native has built a different fanbase among the public due to the success of his albums such as I Miss My Friend. But apart from all this, he has preferred to keep his family life out of the spotlight due to which detailed information about the current profession of his wife remains unknown.

As mentioned, Darryl Worley is currently married to Kimberly Lee Perkins since 2007. Kimberly has maintained privacy when it comes to her personal life. However, she was in the headlines in August this year after suffering injuries in an accident.

Worley even posted the details through Instagram at the time, saying that he was returning from Canada after a show when he found out about his wife's accident, which happened when she went on an annual ATV ride with her friends and family members.

The post included a photo of the damaged ATV that was not on the road, followed by two snaps of X-rays. Darryl Worley said in the post that he got in touch with his old friend Tony Barham to find the details of a stem cell doctor in Nashville, Ethan Kellum. Worley continued by saying:

"Tony called him about our situation and immediately he called me back. He was so helpful and I was honestly taken back by how willing he was to help me."

Darryl Worley was previously married to Beverly Irwin for five years from 2001 to 2006. Just like Kimberly, Beverly also stays away from the spotlight. According to Country Music Television, Worley and Irwin shared a statement at the time of divorce, saying that they would share a close friendship. They also stated:

"Our lifestyles and occupations have taken their toll on our marriage over the past five years, but we still care for one another and will continue to do a lot of good work together to help many people in need."

Worley's debut album Hard Rain Don't Last, came out back in 2000 followed by four more projects. His latest album was released in 2009, titled Sounds Like Life.

