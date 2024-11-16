Who is Sundance Head married to? Family life explored as wife shares updates on his condition after being shot

Sundance Head was recently taken to a hospital after being hit by a bullet on November 15, 2024, at his ranch in Texas. The country singer's agent Trey Newman revealed that the incident happened while he was hunting in the woods, as per NBC News.

Sundance Head is married to Misty and they are parents to two kids, Levi and Brazos. The duo has been together for around 18 years.

Misty shared a lengthy statement through the official Facebook page of her husband, clarifying that no one shot him intentionally. She further stated:

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging."

The post further stated that Sundance Head was unable to grab his phone and call 911, so he immediately rushed towards the main road to stop a car and ask for help. Misty added that a car stopped after some time and immediately got in touch with 911. She continued by writing:

"Now this is what he has told me … he is heavily medicated at the moment. He's so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors."

Misty also mentioned that the bullet hit is currently in the fatty tissue, due to which Sundance will not need surgery. She gave a few more updates, stating that the singer is stable now and his children are with him.

Sundance Head has two children from his marriage to Misty

Also known as Jason "Sundance" Head, he has had a successful career as a singer after winning the 11th season of The Voice. He has delivered two albums so far, Stained Glass and Neon, followed by Starting Again. Before The Voice, he had also grabbed a spot in the semi-final of American Idol season 6.

Apart from his work in the world of music, Sundance Head has raised two children after tying the knot with Misty. Detailed information about Misty's current profession remains unknown. However, her Facebook profile states that she went to Humble High School in Texas, which is also her hometown.

Taste of Country reported on August 21, 2024, that the duo has been married for 18 years. Their eldest child Levi is 18 years old, as of 2024, and their second child Brazos is currently 10 years old. Back in 2021, Sundance shared a Facebook post on his and Misty's 15th anniversary, which included a photo of them posing together. The caption read:

"I love you more today than yesterday and I hope to continue growing our family and dreams together until my last breath on earth."

Notably, Misty was diagnosed with cancer in August this year, and Sundance Head revealed the same through Instagram. His post featured a picture of Misty, who had a scar above the lip, as the singer wrote below the photo:

"Misty had been told that she had cancer on her face and needed to be removed before it became an issue. She immediately scheduled the procedure and had the surgery done. She is healing now and we have been told they believe it was all removed. She will be going back for a follow up soon to double check and make sure there is no more anywhere else in her body."

Sundance also called his wife "tough and fearless," adding that he can never understand the true strength of a woman. He ended the post by requesting everyone to go for a check-up in case they find anything in their body.

