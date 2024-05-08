What did Francesco Valli do? Frankie Valli's eldest son missing from singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony due to restraining order

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday, May 3, 2024. The frontman, Valli, was present along with his wife, Jackie, and sons, Emilio and Brando. As he received the honor, the singer took time to thank his family, stating:

"This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there. Could you please stand up, guys?"

However, many were surprised to find the 90-year-old musician's eldest son, Francesco Valli, missing from the celebration. Francesco is not allowed anywhere next to Emilo or Frankie Valli owing to a temporary restraining order filed against him that was made permanent for the next three years last month.

As per a New York Post article citing the filed restraining order, Francesco "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" both Frankie and Emilio after attempting to break into his father's home on April 5, 2024, prompting the legal action.

Francesco has been ordered to not contact Emilio or Frankie Valli and stay 100 yards away from their homes, vehicles, and workplaces

Frankie Valli is the frontman of the legendary quartet, The Four Seasons. The group is best remembered for their songs Can't Take My Eyes Off You and December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night). The singer has been married four times and shares Emlio, 29, Brando (Emilio's twin), and Francesco, 36, with his third wife, Randy Clohessy.

On April 8, Emilio filed for a temporary restraining order against his elder brother after he allegedly attempted to break into his father's property. As per the restraining order, the incident took place on April 5.

As the father and son waited for the cops to arrive after the attempted break-in, Francesco "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill," which it continues is "part of a pattern for the past several months."

According to the New York Post, citing the legal order, Emilio believes his elder brother is "addicted to opiates." Frankie, who has been supporting Francesco financially, recently made it clear that he will receive financial support on the condition that he enters a drug rehabilitation program. It noted that the 36-year-old stole and sold Frankie's personal items and even destroyed his property.

As per the filing:

"Since cutting off (Francesco) financially, threats have escalated as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father."

On April 10, the restraining order was granted, and it stated the 36-year-old must not contact his brother or Frankie Valli and stay 100 yards away from their homes, vehicles, and workplaces. A court hearing was scheduled for April 29, which made the temporary order permanent for three years.

At the time, a representative for Frankie released a statement:

"Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues."

Francesco Valli is an actor and has appeared in TV shows like Full House and movies like The House Bunny and Reach Me.

Frankie Valli is also the father to step-daughter Celia Sabin Valli (through Mary Mandel) and daughters Antonia Valli and Francine Valli (with Mary Mandel). Celia died in February 1980 following an accident. Six months later, Francine died due to a drug overdose.

Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons are currently on their "The Last Encores" tour, scheduled for a concert in Connecticut on June 7.