Frankie Valli net worth: Fortune explored as singer gets married for the 4th time 

Frankie Valli just got hitched...again. On Monday, June 26, the 89-year-old singer got married to his long-time lover, Jackie Jacobs in a private ceremony at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas. Valli had been dating the 60-year-old former CBS marketing executive since 2015.

This is the fourth time the legendary singer has tied the knot.

According to People magazine, Valli and Jacobs exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with just the two of them, while Vallie's 1967 hit, Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You played in the background.

Valli sported a navy suit over a white collar shirt and gold chain while Jacobs dazzled in a white bridal gown and her hair pinned up in curls.

Valli and Jacobs had been dating since 2015 (Image via Facebook/Krissie Viola)

Jackie Jacobs talked to People magazine about how and when the couple first met and how they started dating. She told the outlet:

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner,"

She added:

"We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

The four seasons frontman told the magazine that he was excited to have fallen in love at this stage of his life.

"It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life," he said.

Valli and Jacobs at the premiere of Avengers Endgame (Image via Youtube/FabTV)

Frankie Vallie has a staggering net worth of $80 million

Frankie Valli boasts an incredible net worth of $80 million. The vocalist first gained widespread attention during his days as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' lead singer. In addition to his successful solo career, Valli is also reaping substantial royalties from the nearly $3 billion in revenue generated by his Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

The singer is worth $80 million (Image via Facebook/Frankie Valli)

Inspired by Frank Sinatra and Jean Valli, Frankie's first stint as a singer came when he joined the variety trio in the 50s. The trio dispanded shortly after Frankie's arrival in 1952, but Frankie and Tommy Devito, a variety trio member, stuck together.

They ultimately joined a house band in The Strand but left to form The Variatones, alongside, Hank Majewski, Frank Cattone, and Billy Thompson. After auditioning at RCA Victor in 1956, The Variatones was renamed to The Four Lovers.

Despite releasing several singles and one album, only their debut single, "You're the Apple of My Eye" charted on the Billboard Hot 100. After being dropped by RCA due to failure to chart for the fifth straight time, the group joined Epic Records but was yet again promptly dropped due to lack of success.

It was only after working with producer Bob Crewe's production company in 1960, and a lot of changes to its name and lineup, that the rebranded Four Seasons rose to prominence. 1962's Sherry became the band's breakout hit, charting at no:1. What followed was an avalanche of singles that sold over a million copies, including, Big Girl's Don't Cry, and Walk Like a Man.

Valli's solo career was just as successful, as the singer enamored an entire generation with his falsetto voice. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, released in 1967, hit no:2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2005 Broadway Musical, Jersey Boys told a biographical narrative of the life of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The musical became a massive hit with fans and critics, going on to be nominated for 8 Tony awards and win 4. The musical was made into a film in 2014 by Clint Eastwood.

A brief history of Frankie Valli's previous marriages

Valli's first marriage was with Mary Delgado in 1958, with whom he had two kids Antonia and Francine before filing for divorce in 1971. In 1980, both Delgado and Francine met untimely deaths—he in a car crash, she from an overdose.

In 1974, Valli got married to former model, Mary Ann Hannigan whom he had met two years before. The couple remained together for 9 years before deciding to split in 1982. They did not have any children.

A couple of years later in 1984, Valli, then 50 years old, married then-24-year-old Randy Clohessy. The couple had three kids, Francesco, Emilio, and Brando. After 20 years of marriage. Frankie and Randi split up in 2004.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons continue to tour to this day.

Poll : 0 votes