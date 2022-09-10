Did not see that one coming”: DWTS fans are stoked as dance pro Mark Ballas returns after 5 years

Season 31 of DWTS has a bunch of surprising updates. Apart from a group of mind-boggling celebrity contestants, the show has confirmed the return of dance mentor Mark Ballas. Returning after a five-year gap, Mark will be partnering with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

Dancing With The Stars is a dance reality competition that features celebrities from different genres participating with professional dancers in the show. Every week they have to take part in dance challenges. The ultimate winner will walk out with the prestigious mirror ball trophy and a grand cash prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, who will be joined by co-host (and Season 19 winner) Alfonso Ribeiro as the series returns to the ballroom soon with an all-new lineup of celebrities on Disney+."

Mark Ballas's DWTS journey so far

On September 8, the creators of DWTS announced the return of Mark Ballas. Moreover, Ballas was part of the dance reality show for several seasons till its 19th installment in 2017.

Before leaving the show, he got to win the mirror ball trophy twice with two Olympic female contestants. The 36-year-old professional dancer first claimed victory during season 6 with Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi. Moreover, he took the trophy the second time with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson in Season 8.

Ballas first appeared on the series beginning in season 5, where he partnered with television personality Sabrina Bryan. After appearing in season 6 and season 8, he appeared in Season 19 with Sadie Robertson and in season 22 with Paige VanZant.

Additionally, Season 25 was his last appearance on the show before leaving. He came second in that season with electric violinist Lindsey Stirling.

After leaving Dancing with the Stars, Ballas married songwriter, BC Jean. They eventually formed a band named Alexander Jean and have been performing since 2015. Also, the couple appeared in ABC's The Queen Family Singalong, where they delivered a powerful performance of Another One Bites The Dust.

Ballas has also performed on Broadway, playing Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and Charlie Price in Kinky Boots. As Mark Ballas returns to the show after a long time, the news has created a buzz. Take a look at these fan reactions:

Some dancers who will continue to be a part of the DWTS include Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, and Witney Carson.

Two fan-favorite dancers will not return in the show's upcoming season - Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold have decided to focus on their families this season. While Sharna recently gave birth to his son, Arnold plans to focus on herself and grow her family with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Season 31 of DWTS premieres on Disney+ on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

