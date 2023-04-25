What happened to Kent Jacobs? Investigators revive search efforts for missing Hope Hills man

Forty-two-year-old Kent Jacobs had disappeared 21 years ago and was reported missing on March 10, 2002. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office stated that he was last seen in the Colonial Heights neighborhood of Hope Hills. Police have revived search efforts to find Jacobs by looking into a property in the neighborhood.

Apart from the Hope Hills neighborhood, Kent Jacobs was also spotted twice on Jackson Street. He was, however, declared dead on September 10, 2012, by the Cumberland County Superior Court after authorities found no trace of him.

Despite being declared dead by the court, Kent Jacobs’ mother Martha Jacobs continued to believe that her son would return home someday. Jackie Jacobs, Kent’s sister stated back in 2019,

“Our family is just as committed as we were on March 10, 2002, when he was abducted.”

Kent Jacobs went missing in 2002 and was declared dead in 2012 by the Cumberland County Superior Court

The tragic incident happened when 42-year-old Jacobs went missing back in March 2002. He was reportedly last seen in Hope Hills and was later spotted twice on Jackson Street. He had disappeared just a week before his 42nd birthday in 2002. His sister said,

“We were planning a beautiful celebration for him, but it ended with one of the biggest searches in Cumberland County history.”

Jacobs was described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. During his disappearance, he was wearing a black Harley-Davidson sweatshirt, a pair of blue jeans, and black sneakers. Kent Jacobs’ family also revealed that he was “moderately developmentally disabled” and had the mental capacity of a 9-year-old. Jacobs’ sister further believed that her brother’s case should be a homicide investigation.

Authorities then revealed that during his disappearance, he was walking to the Colonial Heights neighborhood of Hope Mills from his mother’s place off US 301 near the Cumberland-Robeson County line. However, he did not return even by the evening, making his family worried about his whereabouts. Jackie stated:

“He was visiting where we grew up as children. Where he established some of his first friendships. Where he would frequent every weekend when he came home.”

Anya🇺🇦 @kaysosgma #BringKentHome #Missing



wral.com/story/cumberla… Please keep my dear friend Jackie Jacobs and her family in your thoughts as they navigate this new search and all the emotions it brings! Hoping this will bring Kent home and give his family answers and justice! #KentJacobs Please keep my dear friend Jackie Jacobs and her family in your thoughts as they navigate this new search and all the emotions it brings! Hoping this will bring Kent home and give his family answers and justice! #KentJacobs #BringKentHome #Missingwral.com/story/cumberla…

An extensive search was initiated to find the missing 42-year-old man. Police recently revived their search mission by investigating a property in Hope Mills. On Monday, around nine Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were present at the said property in the 5400 block of Jackson Street. According to law enforcement officials, Kent Jacobs was seen “directly in front” of the property on the day he disappeared in 2002.

Jacobs was the oldest child in the family and had special needs

Hope Mills has been described as a quaint town where everyone knew each other. Jacobs’ sister spoke about the suburb and said,

“Children could ride bicycles and you didn’t ever expect them not to come home. It was a very, very special community. You know, the main street had the library, the police station, the fire department, you know, one caution light at the crossroads.”

It was revealed that there were five children in Kent’s family. He was the oldest and had special needs. Jackie stated that when they grew up, Kent Jacobs had the body of an adult, however, had the mind of a young child. She further stated,

“It never really stood out to me that he was especially different. Because my parents didn’t differentiate between their children.”

Search For Me Foundation @SearchForMeFou1

Date of Birth 03/16/1960 In Hope Mills, NC - Law Enforcement was told where the body was but have yet to dig up the yard even after current owner says do so. #MissingPerson #searchforme Kent Jacobs , Last Seen 03/10/2002, 42 at age missingDate of Birth 03/16/1960 In Hope Mills, NC - Law Enforcement was told where the body was but have yet to dig up the yard even after current owner says do so. #findKentJacobs Kent Jacobs , Last Seen 03/10/2002, 42 at age missingDate of Birth 03/16/1960 In Hope Mills, NC - Law Enforcement was told where the body was but have yet to dig up the yard even after current owner says do so. #findKentJacobs #MissingPerson #searchforme https://t.co/JRNMK1mRux

Law enforcement officials have further urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Kent Jacobs’ disappearance. For decades now, the Jacobs family has been waiting to hear some answers to several unanswered questions regarding Kent’s disappearance.

