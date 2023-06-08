Pat Cooper net worth: Fortune explored as comedian and actor dies aged 93

American comedian Pat Cooper, best known for appearing in Seinfeld and Analyze This, has passed away at the age of 93. The news was announced by his wife, Emily Connor, stating that he died on June 6 at his Las Vegas home. Remembering the deceased, Cooper's longtime Steve Garrin told Fox News:

"There was nobody like Pat Cooper, who burned every bridge that he went over. He was one man who was honest. You could depend on him. You could trust him. If he gave you his word and said he was going to do something, he did it. And he helped so many people."

Born on July 31, 1929, Cooper's real name was Pasquale Caputo and was a native of New York. After being rejected by multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, he turned to comedy as a means of pursuing his dreams.

During his early-1960s career in stand-up comedy, he adopted a stage name that caused further resentment from the Italian family he frequently mocked in his performances.

Pat Cooper's net worth explored

RealGilbertACP

July 31, 1929 – June 6, 2023Team #GGACP bids farewell to comedian, actor and podcast guest PAT COOPER! In a career spanning seven decades, Cooper made his mark in show business as the "Comedian of Outrage." #RIP

As per news website Celebrity Net Worth, Pat Cooper's net worth at the time of his death was $6 million.

As for his career, after entering stand-up comedy, Pat became estranged from his parents and focused on his career. While speaking to Kliph Nesteroff in 2011 for the Classic Television Showbiz blog, he said:

“I came from a family that didn’t understand [show business]. Unless you sang opera, you were nothing. If you sang off-key, you were another Caruso. If you said something funny at the table, you were disorderly, you were out of order, and your old man [would want to] throw you out the window.”

His furious onstage behavior led to many firings from opening slots for Frank Sinatra and Paul Anka. By the mid-1960s, he was appearing on many of the most famous variety and talk programs of the day, including those hosted by Dinah Shore, Ed Sullivan, Merv Griffin, and Dean Martin.

MARK SIMONE So sad to hear that the brilliant comedian Pat Cooper has passed away at the age of 93. He was one of my favorite guests of all time. He and I appeared at Carnegie Hall once a year in an all-star charity benefit, the picture below from 1993.

Early in the 1970s, Cooper made roughly six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He also often appeared on Jerry Lewis' telethons and celebrity roasts.

In later years, Pat Cooper made appearances on several popular talk shows, including Late Night with David Letterman and Conan O'Brien, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, and The Howard Stern Show.

He gained popularity among Stern's fans and was a frequent guest on his radio program. Additionally, he made numerous appearances on other radio shows such as Imus in the Morning and Opie and Anthony.

Cooper found success with the comedy album Our Hero in 1965. Billboard compared his performance to Jackie Mason, stating Cooper does for the Italian-American community, what Mason did for the Jewish-American community. A year later, Cooper released Spaghetti Sauce and Other Delights. The first LP cover depicted him resting within a huge sandwich, while the second depicted him drenched in red sauce.

I swapped the LPs on my wall last night and included this classic... I was devastated to hear of Pat's death today. #RIPPatCooper

Before the Italian-born tenor Sergio Franchi passed away in 1990 from a brain tumor, the duo regularly traveled with him.

He was also a frequent guest on Jackie Gleason: American Scene Magazine, and appeared in several documentary films Mulberry St., Dean Martin: The One and Only, and The Aristocrats.

In the early 1980s, Pat Cooper began appearing on television shows. Some of his credits include Charlie’s Angels, It’s a Living, Vega$ and L.A. Law. Cooper also starred in an episode of season 7 of Seinfeld, The Friars Club, as himself.

Cooper routinely claimed that dinner guests like Jerry Vale, Joe DiMaggio, Rocky Marciano, and Mickey Mantle never picked up the check. While speaking to Nesteroff, he said:

Vintage Los Angeles



Farewell Pat Cooper. A comedy legend and long term friend of the family. Thanks to Sal Richards for sending this photo taken in Atlantic City circa 1983. Caption read: Those were the days!!!! Bocce Tournament at Caesars Palace in Atlantic City. All of these entertainers were…

“It used to annoy me. How dare you think I gotta turn around and buy your food! You guys are millionaires! You guys are bigger stars, and they would come to The Copa and never pay!”

Moreover, Pat Cooper starred in the 1999 Robert De Niro-Billy Crystal comedy film Analyze This and in its 2002 sequel Analyze That. Some of his other credits include Code of Ethics, This Thing of Ours and Silent Predator.

On the personal front, he was married thrice. Pat Cooper first tied the knot with Dolores in 1952 but then got divorced. In 1963, he got married to singer Patti Prince. They were together till 2005 when she died at the age of 69. In 2018, he tied the knot to Emily Conner, as per his Wikipedia profile.

