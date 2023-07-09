Is Full House’s Dave Coulier dead? Viral social media hoax debunked 

A false claim that American actor Dave Coulier, best known for starring in Full House, passed away at the age of 63 has gone viral over the internet. As per the news outlet Freshers Live, the claim gained traction when a Facebook page titled "R.I.P. Dave Coulier" suggested that the actor has died suddenly on July 6.

The page made the claim in its "About" section but did not back it up with any evidence. Soon after, fans began paying tribute to the deceased actor but some were skeptical since Coulier's death did not get any coverage in the US news media.

According to media mass, the note read:

"At about 11 a.m. ET on Friday (July 07, 2023), our beloved comedian Dave Coulier passed away. Dave Coulier was born on September 21, 1959 in St. Clair Shores. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

The news quickly gained attention as several media houses picked up on it and published it without verifying it with any of the actor's representatives.

Dave Coulier's reps denied the rumors of his demise

After people started paying tributes to Coulier, the actor's rep rubbished the news of his demise on July 7, saying:

"He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

Born on September 21, 1959, Dave Coulier is a native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He developed a liking for stand-up comedy in high school when he used to impersonate his principal and other staff members over his school's PA system.

He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods, Michigan, in 1977. While there, he played defense on the school ice hockey team with John Blum, who later went on to play in the NHL. Coulier enrolled in The University of Michigan but dropped out of it soon to focus on comedy full-time.

In 1985, he appeared in an episode of Newhart as a Frat Dude. He later starred in Out of Control, Free Spirit, ABC TGIF, Burke's Law, etc., and lent his voice to several animated series like Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo, Rude Dog and the Dweebs, Muppet Babies, The Little Mermaid, etc.

From 1987 to 1995, Coulier starred in Full House as Joey Gladstone and Uncle Jasper, alongside Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Andrea Barber, Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, etc.

Some of his other acting credits include The Thirteenth Year, Opportunity Knocks, The Even Stevens Movie, Shredderman Rules, How I Met Your Mother, Dollface, etc.

As of writing, Coulier has personally not responded to the viral claim about his death.

