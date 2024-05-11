Who was Dennis Thompson? Drummer and last remaining MC5 member dies aged 75

Dennis Thompson, an American drummer and the founding member of MC5, passed away at the age of 75 on May 9, 2024, in a nursing home in Michigan. Until his passing, Thompson was the sole surviving member of the original MC5 band after the death of Wayne Kramer, the guitarist, in February.

His son, Chris McNulty, confirmed the news of his demise and shared a statement to the Detroit News on the same day.

"He was a true, free-spirited rock and roller up until the very last day. He was a very intense, extremely bright individual who had a really soft heart. He had a soft side that I don’t think a lot of people got to see."

His death follows a month after suffering from a heart attack, which led to his hospitalization and eventual transfer to the MediLodge of Taylor, a long-term nursing facility that also provides short-term rehabilitation procedures.

Exploring Dennis Thompson's life and career

Dennis Thompson was born on September 7, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan. Originally known as Dennis Tomich, the drummer began playing instruments at the age of nine, eventually joining his first band during his teenage years, alongside Wayne Kramer.

Following the disbandment of their initial group after members graduated, Kramer went on to form MC5 with Fred Smith and newcomer Rob Derminer, aka Rob Tyner. Initially managed by Ann Marston, an archer and pageant winner who has since passed away, John Sinclaire assumed the managerial role.

After joining the band, Dennis Thompson remained with the band till its dissolution in 1971, releasing two studio albums and a live recording. The albums were not commercial successes, with only the live recording peaking at number 30 on the US chart and at number 37 on the Canadian album chart.

However, the influence of the band's music and activism was profound within the left-leaning counterculture of their time. Their manager established the White Panthers, an anti-racist alliance in the vein of the Black Panthers, highlighting their commitment to social justice. The band actively participated in the protests against the Vietnam War.

After the breakup of MC5, Dennis Thompson joined the supergroup The New Order, which included three Stooges members, Ron Asheton, Jimmy Recca, and Scott Thurston. Meanwhile, MC 5 continued to release live recordings and the compilation album Babes in Arms, despite individual members pursuing other projects.

However, the group failed to release their material until years later, and several members of the group, including Thompson, went on to form the band New Race, which performed one tour and released a live album, The First and the Last.

In 2002, Dennis Thompson reunited with MC5. The band then embarked on their first world tour in 2004 and subsequently revamped their lineup to include Thompson, Wayne Kramer, and Michael Davis. Additionally, Handsome Dick Manitoba of The Dictators and Gilby Clarke of Guns N' Roses fame joined as new members.

The reformed band released two live albums, Are You Ready to Testify?: The Live Bootleg Anthology in 2005 and Live at the Grande Ballroom 68 in 2006.

Additionally, the band released three new compilations Part Of The Problem Or Part Of The Solution in 2012, Kick Out the Jams Motherf*cker in 2015, and The Motor City Five in 2017.

Dennis Thompson last recorded two tracks for an unreleased MC 5 album, which was supposed to be released in 2022 but so far remains unreleased. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame under the Musical Excellence category in 2024.