Who is Dustin Breeding? Former Bad Body artist calls out Kanye West for defending Diddy

Well-known singer Dustin Breeding has recently responded to Kanye West's tweet on February 7, 2025, where he demanded that Diddy should be released from prison. Ye was also spotted requesting help from Donald Trump as he shared another post through his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Dustin replied to Ye's tweet as he appeared on an Instagram Live session. A video of the same was also obtained by The Art of Dialogue on X on Saturday, February 8. Dustin referred to Diddy's legal issues in the video, including his arrest in September last year, and described the rapper as a "menace" and "monster." Breeding further stated:

"He didn't do right by anybody. At that time, we should have been the biggest group in the nation."

Dustin Breeding is best-known for being a part of the R&B group B5, which had worked under Diddy's company Bad Boy Records in the past. The group, which originated in St Petersburg, Florida and later shifted to Atlanta, Georgia, features five members, all brothers of Dustin. While Dustin started to focus on his solo career in 2015, the group became inactive, but the group resumed working again in 2018.

Dustin further spoke about Diddy's controversies, saying:

"It's always cool to be a bad boy and cool to be famous. But when you start getting a little more famous, he got to switch it off. Talentless a*s n*ggas. I hate that sh*t."

Speaking of Kanye West's tweet that created headlines two days ago, Dustin Breeding stated:

"He trippin for that sh*t. And I actually like Kanye, but him doing that. You buggin, bro."

Although Diddy has not directly responded to Kanye's demand for his release, he shared an Instagram post on the same day when the latter shared the tweet. It featured a screenshot of Ye's tweet, saying that he would collaborate with Diddy's company Sean John for a Yeezy clothing line. Diddy wrote below the post:

"Thank you to my brother @Ye."

Dustin Breeding has been associated with the group B5 for many years

Dustin has worked with different groups and one of them was the R&B group B5. All the members of the group are his brothers, including Kelly, Patrick, Carnell, and Bryan. While the group became active in 2001, their self-titled debut album came out in 2005, grabbing a spot on the Billboard charts.

B5's second big project was Don't Talk, Just Listen, which was released in 2007 but did not receive a similar response compared to their first album. Apart from these, the group is additionally popular for their singles such as All I Do, Say Yes, Cookie, Wave, and more.

While Dustin Breeding was a part of the group for many years, he eventually opted to pursue a solo career. In an interview with Rated R&B Magazine in 2015, he stated that B5 has been disbanded. He mentioned that he is an independent artist and continued:

"I have my own entertainment company Dustin Michael ENT. It's weird. I'm trying to get a feel for everything. I've been signed to a label since I was ten years old, so it's all new to me. I'm just trying to figure out all the stuff by myself. I don't have a manager or anything yet – which I don't really want one right now."

Dustin Breeding has released singles like Pay It Forward and also has an EP titled Different in his credits. Speaking to R&B Magazine about the EP, Dustin said that he wants people to know about his growth as a solo singer and recalled his time with B5.

"Even though our music was good, I felt like our fans were growing up and I kind of wanted to give them some more mature music. A couple of other guys in the group wanted to stay a little more pop and safe with the records," he said.

However, the members of B5 started working together again in 2018, when they released their comeback single Do That.

Dustin Breeding is also active on Instagram with around 134,000 followers. He frequently shares pictures and videos of his performances and upcoming shows on his handle.

