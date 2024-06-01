Who is Gracie Elliot Teefey? All about Selena Gomez's step-siblings

Selena Gomez gave a vulnerable peak into her life through her documentary, My Mind & Me released in 2022. The singer also reveals her family ties after her parents, Mandy Teefey and Rick Gomez divorced. The singer's parents remarried and she has two half-sisters and one stepbrother.

Gracie Elliot Teefey is Gomez's half-sister born on June 12, 2013. When Gomez was 20 years old, her mother welcomed Gracie with Selena's stepfather, Brian Teefey. The two sisters have a 20-year age gap but share a special bond. As for Selena's father, he remarried in 2012 to Sara Gomez. Two years later, they welcomed Tori Gomez. Sara also has a son, Marcus from her previous relationship.

Trending

Everything about Selena Gomez's step-siblings

In an interview with Entertainment Special, Gomez revealed that her parent's divorce was difficult for her and that she "blamed" her mom for it. However, with time Gomez has adapted to her mixed family.

1. Gracie Elliot Teefey

Selena Gomez often features her little step-sister on social media. From being her red-carpet partner to going to Taylor Swift's concerts, the two spend a lot of quality time together. Gracie joined her sister for the premiere of Disney's Frozen 2 at the Dolby Theatre in California.

The American-Mexican singer particularly has a strong connection with Gracie. After Gracie's birth, Selena Gomez told E! News,

“I’m obsessed with her and becoming a big sister."

She added,

"I know I’ve had the responsibility to be a role model for girls but when you have a little sister of your own, you kinda think, ‘OK, this is legit.’”

2. Tori Gomez

Victoria Gomez (Tori) was born on June 12, 2014. Selena Gomez helped Tori land her first role. Selena has been the voice of Mavis in the animated film franchise Hotel Transylvania since 2012. Gomez’s little sister, Tori, voiced the character of Baby Mavis in Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Only Murders in the Building actor revealed her excitement about having Tori do the voiceover. She called it her "coolest experience" and said,

“It was so sweet. "

She explained,

"She was visiting me when I was shooting Only Murders, and she came into the session and there’s a part for baby Mavis, and she’d never done anything before, and I like picked her up, and I was like ‘Can you do this?’ and she was so excited."

3. Marcus Gomez

The Spring Breakers star also has a stepbrother, Marcus who was born on March 28, 2008. Selena and Marcus's relationship has been kept largely private. Rick Gomez and his wife, Sara often post about Marcus and Tori on their Instagram.

Selena Gomez has been protective of her siblings

In an interview with E! Special in 2019, Selena Gomez opened up about her maternal instincts towards her siblings, especially Gracie Teefey. She said,

“I keep her very very protected.”

Gomez also posted a video on her Instagram account in 2017 with Gracie. The Rare Beauty founder captioned the video and wrote,

"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

She is also seen giving a high-five to her sister and says,

"You are not scared of anything, right?"

From celebrating her wins with her extended family to being protective of her siblings, Selena Gomez has been committed to her family.