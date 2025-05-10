Who was Kevin Diers of KISW? Tributes pour in as Seattle radio host passes away at 39

Non-profit public radio station, KUOW, announced the demise of announcer, board operator, and radio host Kevin Diers on May 8, 2025. Diers passed away at the age of 39 on May 7, 2025, however, the specifics of his death aren't known yet, except for the radio station dubbing it "unexpected".

Ad

Diers was the longtime host of KISW's Metal Shop and Loud & Local. For the unversed, KISW, aka KISW 99.9, is a commercial mainstream rock radio station in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, Diers was a part of Seattle-area pro-wrestling promoter DEFY Wrestling, wherein he hosted a DEFY podcast.

Shortly after the news of the radio host's demise broke out, tributes started pouring in.

KISW 99.9's Facebook account called Diers a "family member" and reflected on his journey at the radio station:

Ad

Trending

"Kevin has been a part of the family here at The Rock after winning a contest to host Metal Shop with his friend an co-host Ian Reas. He later went on to be the long time host of Loud and Local as well." the radio station mentioned

Ad

KISW's tribute also stated that Diers brought passion and infectious enthusiasm for everything he did, especially Seattle music, metal music, and pro wrestling.

As a tribute to Diers, the radio station will be playing special episodes of his show Loud & Local and Metal Shop over the weekend.

KISW's Jolene Skisw pays emotional tribute to Kevin Diers, amid other heartfelt odes to the late radio host

KUOW's official website posted a tribute labelled 'Remembering Kevin Diers' wherein they commended the late radio host's work as an announcer and engineer, stating one could hear his work behind shows like All Things Considered and Morning Edition.

Ad

KOUW mentioned that Diers "had a big footprint in the radio and music scene" in Seattle for several years, given that he was a host of 2 prime segments at KISW.

The public radio station described Kevin Diers as a kind and gentle soul who built community wherever he went.

Ad

In addition to tributes by the radio stations he was associated with, Diers' colleague, KISW 99.9's The Rock's host, Jolene Skisw, shared a video bidding the late radio host a tearful goodbye.

Jolene mentioned that Diers left a day before her birthday and that:

"We loved you an awful lot, and we still do. You were filled with so much integrity, more integrity in your one finger than many would hope to come across in their entire lifetime. I love the way you listen to people and you took great care with others. And I'm sorry you're not here."

Ad

Ad

KUOW's director of audience and one of Kevin Diers' supervisors, Arvid Hokanson, praised the late radio host, describing him as a "team player who cared deeply about broadcasting and the art of radio.”

Hokanson also mentioned that Diers had as much passion for public radio as he did for hosting KISW's Metal Shop.

KUOW's director of audience dubbed Diers "a wonderful colleague" who brought smiles to work, lent a helping hand, and brought along a desire to learn and grow.

Ad

There is no available detail about who survives Kevin Diers.

However, the late radio host's LinkedIn mentions that he pursued a Bachelor's in Editorial Journalism from Western Washington University and worked as a shipping specialist before his stint as a radio host.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More