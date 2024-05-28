Who are Meghan Trainor's brothers? Singer tries to set up her sibling with influencer Bobbi Althoff during interview

In a recent podcast, Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor attempted to play cupid and set up her brother, Ryan, with social media influencer Bobbi Althoff. On May 23, 2024, Trainor, during her appearance on Althoff's podcast, The Really Good Podcast, made a light-hearted attempt to set up Bobbi, who went through a divorce earlier this year, with one of her brothers, as she asked the host if she wanted to get married again. Althoff laughed and said she did before Meghan said:

"To my brother, I'll sing at the wedding."

Meghan has two brothers, Ryan Trainor, the oldest, and Justin Trainor, the youngest. They are the children of Kelli and Gary Trainor.

Getting to know Meghan Trainor's brothers

Meghan Trainor has two brothers, Ryan Trainor and Justin Trainor. The former is older than Meghan and is known for his work in the acting and music industries. Justin Trainor is younger than Meghan and has stayed relatively out of the public eye. Meghan Trainor occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

Ryan and Justin are very supportive of their sister, and the trio shares a close bond. In an interview with People in February 2020, Meghan Trainor revealed that her brothers live with her and her husband, Daryl Sabara, and said:

"They have their own side of the house. We call it the man cave, so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go, my family comes with me."

Ryan and Justin also helped their sister co-write her album Treat Myself, which released on January 31, 2020. Ryan and Meghan also have a podcast, Workin' On It, which releases new episodes every Wednesday.

Singer Meghan Trainor plays cupid for her sibling and Bobbi Althoff

During Bobbi Althoff's podcast episode which aired on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Meghan Trainor shared a candid exchange with her, seizing the opportunity to humorously suggest setting up the host with one of her brothers.

During their conversation, the topic shifted to the age gap between Meghan's parents. The singer casually mentioned that Ryan, her sibling, is one year older than her and is currently 31. Amidst discussing the Workin' On It podcast, Bobbi inquired about Ryan's relationship status. Meghan Trainor humorously suggested that Bobbi consider becoming her sister and said:

"He (Ryan) is single, and he is a great lad, and he is 31. And he's wonderful, and he's dying right now. All I am saying is we could be... you could be my sister if you want."

Bobbi jokingly added:

"How's that going to work? How will I get?"

Meghan interrupted, saying she would buy her a new house and many nice things, and they could be great sisters.

"I will buy you a house. Yeah! But if they (Ryan and Bobbi) fall in love, and this is the footage where they meet," she said.

It is important to note that Ryan was present during this conversation.

This was not the first time Meghan humorously tried to set up one of her brothers. In December 2022, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan openly shared that she was looking for a sister.

"I'm looking for a sister!" she said.

When Barrymore told her she was the "best matchmaker and wingman," she said she was ready for a sister.

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff and Cory Althoff, a programmer who is a senior vice president at CompTIA, got married in 2020 and welcomed two daughters into their lives. However, Cory filed for divorce on February 7, 2024, as per Page Six. Bobbi then shared a black-and-white image of the duo on social media and announced that while they are not together anymore, they will remain friends.