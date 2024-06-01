Recognized in Lawdragon 500 leading litigators in America in white collar investigations and complex commercial litigation in 2024, Michael Tremonte will be defending Diddy in the lawsuit filed by Joi-Dickerson Neal.

An exclusive All Hip Hop report on May 31, 2024, stated that in court documents filed on May 30, 2024, Michael Tremonte of Sher Tremonte Law Firm will handle Diddy's case.

Tremonte is a well-known name in the legal arena owing to his history of representing Rinat Akhmetshin in the Special Counsel investigation regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election of the United States.

While there isn't any public documentation of the investigation, according to All Hip Hop, Tremonte was successful in resolving Akhmetshin's case. Currently, Diddy is charged with eight lawsuits spanning charges of s*xual assault, battery, racketeering, and drugging among others.

Michael Tremonte was named in the Super Lawyers list of the Top 100 lawyers in New York for 3 consecutive years: Professional details explored

Michael Tremonte is the co-founder of the law firm Sher Tremonte LLP alongside Justin Sher since 2011. According to Tremonte's LinkedIn profile, he pursued a B.A. in ancient Greek, history, and philosophy from 1985 to 1989 at Vassar College, and then pursued Classical history, and archaeology from the American School of Classical Studies from 1989 to 1990.

Tremonte's academic pursuits include a degree in Classical Philology from Princeton University and a juris doctor degree from New York University School of Law.

According to the Top 100 Defense Attorneys website, Michael Tremonte clerked for the Honorable Nicholas G. Garaufis in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York after graduation from N.Y.U School of Law. The lawyer has also worked as an associate at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, as a partner at Cohen and Gresser LLP, and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Moreover, as per the Top 100 Defense Attorneys website, Michael made it to the Super Lawyers list of the Top 100 lawyers in New York for 2015, 2016, and 2017. According to Sher Tremonte's website, New York, Chambers USA recognized Tremonte in white-collar crime and investigations in 2022.

As mentioned on the Sher Tremonte website:

"Chambers USA has described Michael as “a fantastic trial lawyer” who “provides white-collar criminal defense to both individual and corporate clients as part of his wider litigation practice.”

In the lawsuit filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal in the Manhattan Supreme Court in November 2023, the 1991 psychology student at Syracuse University alleged that Diddy drugged and s*xually assaulted her in '91. As per All Hip Hop, Dickerson Neal claimed that the rapper participated in "revenge p**n" against her and shared the footage with his contacts in the music industry.

According to Diddy's lawyer Jonathan D. Davis' statement on USA Today dated April 2024, the ASA doesn't permit Dickerson-Neal to "revive claims under statutes that did not exist," such as revenge p**n and s*x trafficking.

There have been no press releases or statements at Diddy or Michael Tremonte's end on the judicial proceedings or their thoughts on the lawsuit.