Who are Ne-Yo's 3 girlfriends? All we know as R&B singer's goes viral for kissing his ladies backstage

A video of singer Shaffer Chimere Smith, aka Ne-Yo, kissing his three girlfriends backstage before a performance was recently posted on @theshaderoom's Instagram page. As per The Tribune's February 12, 2025 report, his primary partner is an OnlyFans model named Bella. The other two women in the polyamorous relationship are Arielle Hill, a party girl, and Phoenix Feather, an OnlyFans model.

Ne-Yo is a divorced father of seven children. However, he has displayed his polyamorous lifestyle with these three women on social media, wherein they are seen going to clubs and tours of the singer and his performances together.

After Smith's recent Instagram post with his girlfriends went viral, resulting in a lot of backlash, one of his girlfriends, Phoenix Feather, defended their relationship on social media. Posting an intimate image of herself alongside the singer, Arielle Hill, and Bella, the OnlyFans model wrote:

"Yes we’re in the public eye and we know people are gonna voice their opinion that’s what’s expected but y’all need to understand over here it’s a solid foundation we understand each other we stand on 10 when it comes to each other a lot people will never understand that and that’s cool just know it’s US VS NOBODY"

"Monogamy's for you? It's not for me" — Ne-Yo comments on choosing a polyamorous lifestyle

Shaffer Chimere Smith, who is in a polyamorous relationship, has three girlfriends (Image via Getty)

Ne-Yo has been regarded as a prominent figure in 2000s R&B music and has won three Grammys for his work. After his divorce from Crystal Renay Williams in 2023, the singer embraced a polyamorous lifestyle. His ex-wife had accused him of infidelity and fathering a child outside of their marriage.

During his appearance on Lemon Drop The Show in November 2024, Ne-Yo opened up about how he hadn't been living his truth for a long time, seemingly referring to his previous relationship. The singer said that now that he was living his truth, he was in a great space emotionally and mentally. Additionally, Shaffer Smith put forth his views on monogamy and mentioned:

"Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person. You get married, and y’all supposed to be together forever. […] Monogamy’s for you? It’s not for me. I know this now, and it’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Ne-Yo added that he had spent a lot of time lying and trying to be somebody he wasn't for the sake of someone else. According to him, it was a "complete and utter time wasted." The Grammy-winning singer mentioned that he doesn't have to lie anymore and that he'd be damned if he ever had to go back to being that person.

According to a report by PEOPLE dated July 2022, Ne-Yo's ex-wife Crystal Renay took to Instagram to accuse the singer of infidelity. Sharing her claims, Renay mentioned:

"8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!"

After his divorce, Ne-Yo has been quite vocal about his preference for polyamorous relationships. In an interview with TMZ, dated April 2024, the singer vocalized his thoughts, saying that polygamists should be allowed to marry multiple people.

