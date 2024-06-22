Who owns Republic Records? Everything to know about Ariana Grande's record label

From 2013 to the present, Ariana Grande has built a remarkable name for herself both as a singer-songwriter as well as an actress. Throughout her journey, Republic Records has remained her loyal companion, supporting her through the ups and downs.

Republic Records, currently under the ownership of the Universal Music Group, signed Ariana Grande in 2011 when she was just 18. It is this record label that has released all seven of Grande's studio albums, right from her debut Yours Truly to the most recent one, Eternal Sunshine.

In addition to releasing all her music, Republic Records has played an instrumental role in helping her collaborate with iconic artists like Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, and Big Sean towards the beginning of her career.

Ariana Grande's record label won Variety’s Hitmakers Label of the Year in 2023

Ariana Grande's Republic Records was a frontline record label founded in 1995 by the Lipman sibling duo, Monte and Avery Lipman. Initially, the record label was a subsidiary of MCA's Geffen Records, but a few years down the road, it moved to Universal Records.

According to Music Business Worldwide, Avery Lipman came up with the idea of the record label at the kitchen table of their apartment. The brothers had worked for record companies at the time and started putting out records as a hobby when they were in between jobs. After the first record they put out became a major success, their idea moved on to the execution stage.

The British group of Chumbawamba, signed as a joint venture with Universal Records, brought in the first huge success for Republic Records. Chumbawamba's debut album, Tubthumper, sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Other early signings included Godsmack and Three Doors Down.

In 2006, both recording labels merged to form Universal Republic Records, with Monte Lipman appointed as President & CEO and Avery as Co-president and COO. Six years later, under the leadership of the Lipman brothers, the company moved back to its original name, Republic Records.

Four years after signing Ariana Grande, the recording label signed Post Malone in 2015. Three years later, the iconic Taylor Swift ended her deal with Big Machine Records and signed a direct deal with Republic Records instead.

In recent years, the recording label has expanded its business to release high-profile soundtracks for Fox TV, Universal Pictures, and other noteworthy TV and film franchises.

In 2017, Variety launched its Hitmakers program to put a spotlight on the artists, producers, labels, managers, and marketers behind the 25 most consumed songs of the year. So far, seven Hitmakers annual programs have passed, and Republic Records has won the Label of the Year award four times.

When the label won the record for the third time in a row in 2019, Monte Lipman praised his team for the win, saying:

"We’re very proud, nd we don’t plan to give up the cup anytime soon. We’re very, very fortunate because we have created strategic alliances with the biggest acts in the world, and they operate with tremendous independence and autonomy."

He further continued:

"We provide a unique skill set that is second to none, as far as I’m concerned, and it’s our job to present the music to the marketplace and hit all the marks."

Republic Records released 10 of the Top 25 entries in the Hitmakers, including two tracks by Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next and 7 Rings. The label won again in 2023, with 12 of their releases included in the Hitmakers chart that year.

Besides Ariana Grande, other successful artists signed to Republic Records include Of Monsters and Men, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Drake, Metro Boomin, Jaden Smith, Zendaya, Sofiya Carson, Florence and the Machine, Stevie Wonder, and more.