"Don't let Drake near that building" — Internet reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes wax figure at Madame Tussauds, London

A brand new wax figure of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has gone viral. On Monday evening, June 17, the actress herself visited Madame Tussauds in London to unveil a wax figurine of herself modeled after her titular character from the film series Enola Holmes.

The actress sported a mustard dress featuring a plunging neckline as she posed alongside her figure, which was a near-lifelike representation of Enola Holmes. The figurine featured Holmes, sporting a blue Victorian costume doing the iconic thinking pose. Enola Holmes came out back in 2020 and the sequel dropped two years later in 2022.

Millie Bobby Brown also surprised 26 fans who had won tickets to see the figure being unveiled. Fans, who posed alongside Millie's wax figure, were surprised to see the actress emerge from behind the stage and greet them. The actress also posed alongside her wax figure and her fans.

Netizens made fun of Drake after seeing Millie's statue (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

Social media erupted with a plethora of reactions immediately after pictures of the statue went viral. Netizens appreciated Madame Tussauds and praised the wax museum for creating an extremely lifelike representation of Millie Bobby Brown. Some even felt like the statue looked more like Millie than Millie herself.

"These are usually awful, but they nailed it with hers," said a user.

"Finally a wax figure that actually looks like the person lol," added another user.

"If she didn’t pose different I wouldn’t have known which," noted a user.

"Looks more like milly Bobby brown than milly Bobby brown🌚😮‍💨" said another.

Many also made a few jokes about Drake. Millie and Drake, who have a 17-year age gap, share a friendship.

"Drake already owns one," joked a user.

"Nobody tag or give Drake the address 😂," trolled another.

"Drake gonna steal that," said a user.

"Drakes the kinda guy to be holdin this behind his back goin “Guys I think the culprit went that way!” joked another.

"There’s no event that wouldn’t be a Millie event without fans": Millie Bobby Brown

During the unveiling event, Millie Bobby Brown praised her fans and the fandom surrounding her movies and shows. The actress told Indulge Express:

"I think the reason Stranger Things became such a big hit is because of the fandom and then when I made Enola Holmes that became a whole another fandom of people that loved and supported the things I did,"

She added:

"There’s no event that wouldn’t be a Millie event without fans. I think it is a great community of young girls and young people that are able to come together and really celebrate the story of Enola Holmes."

As per Daily Mail, work for the Millie Bobby Brown statue began way back in 2023 when Madame Tussauds artists visited Millie Bobby Brown's Atlanta home to get her exact measurements. As per Tribune, Madame Tussauds London General Manager Steve Blackburn said:

"Move over Sherlock—there's a new Holmes in Baker Street! It's been truly amazing to work with Millie Bobby Brown in bringing her much-loved character Enola Holmes to life,"

He added:

"We can see a lot of similarities between Millie and Enola; both represent smart, confident, and rebellious women challenging and defying societal norms – and are role models for a new generation."

The statue will be available to the public only after July 19, 2024.