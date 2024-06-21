When was Dave Davies inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? The Kinks guitarist left upset after finding his trophy for sale on eBay

The Kinks' Dave Davies was upset after finding his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame statue on sale on eBay. Davies and the Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

After seeing his statue on sale for $12,500 (£9,860) on eBay, Davies took to X to convey that it was put up for auction "without his consent." The rockstar revealed that he had lost his award a while ago and did not know about its whereabouts. He wrote:

“Regarding ebay listing for my RRHOF award statue has been made without my consent. I lost track of my award years ago and didn’t know where it was. If the person bought it at a storage unit it may have been [around] the time of my 2004 stroke when I was incapacitated. I’m grateful to have made a full record from my stroke but it’s a shame that I wasn’t contacted. I’m assuming this is what happened. (sic)”

Trending

Expand Tweet

The singer admitted that the auction made him sad and that he would like to work out "something reasonable" with the seller, believed to be Colony Records. The company buys and sells rock-n-roll merchandise and memorabilia on eBay.

"This auction makes me very sad. We’ve written to the seller and are waiting to hear back. I don’t want to have to pay 12 grand to get my own award back. But maybe we can work something out more reasonable.”

Colony Records replied to Dave Davies's post on X, asking him to personally message them to work out further details.

Expand Tweet

On Thursday (June 20), the auction listing was removed from eBay. However, whether Dave got back his award remains unknown at the time of writing.

Dave Davies and The Kinks were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990

Dave Davies was inducted into the coveted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 as a member of the rock band The Kinks. He also ranked 91st on Rolling Stone's 2003 list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. All four original members of The Kinks were also inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Davies has served as a lead guitarist and the backing vocalist for The Kinks since 1963, when he founded the band alongside Pete Quaife. Davies's brother, Ray, soon joined him in the band and was considered the de facto leader of the group as its lead vocalist.

The initial members of the band were Ray and Dave Davies, drummer Mick Avory, and bassist Pete Quaife. The Davies brothers remained consistent members of the band, but the others left and new members joined over the years.

While Dave always took on a secondary role to his brother Ray in The Kinks, he also established himself as a solo artist in the 1960s. Davies has released eight solo albums and several singles since the late 1960s.

The 1964 single You Really Got Me, jointly penned by Ray and Dave Davies, is arguably The Kinks' most iconic number to date. Upon release, it dominated the charts in the US and the UK, ranking among the Top 10 in the United States. The band's 1970 hit Lola is also one of their most loved songs.

The Kinks were known for aptly reflecting themes of British lifestyle and culture back in the 1960s and 1970s. Their lyrics were popularized by Ray Davies' witty writing, accompanied by Dave's input and musical brilliance.

Some of the band's best-known albums include Face to Face (1966), The Village Green Preservation Society (1968), Lola Versus Powerman (1970), and Muswell Hillbillies (1971).

Ray and Dave Davies experienced a brief period of downfall in the 1970s but made a comeback with massive hits such as Sleepwalker (1977), Low Budget (1979), and State of Confusion (1983). In State of Confusion, the band produced one of their biggest hits in the US, Come Dancing.

Expand Tweet

The Kinks is widely considered one of the best rock bands of all time, with Dave Davies having played a major role in its rise. The band has five Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 and nine albums among the Top 40 on the Billboard 200. They have sold over 50 million records worldwide.