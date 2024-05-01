Eloy Casagrande has officially been announced as Slipknot's new drummer. Casagrande is a Brazilian drummer and musician, best known for being the drummer of the Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura.

Casagrande allegedly made his debut with the band in a white mask during a performance at Pappy and Harriet's in San Bernardino, California last week, at the group's festival appearance at Las Vegas' Sick New World, as per Revolver. However, the band had not revealed the identity of their new drummer at the time.

On May 1, the official account of Slipknot welcomed Casagrande with a mysterious post. They posted a photo of an individual with a white mask and a red outfit and revealed that the individual was Eloy Casagrande.

The band also recently announced fresh dates for the North American leg of their Here Comes the Pain tour.

New Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande's career and achievements explored

Born in January 1991 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Casagrande reportedly began pursuing music when he was seven. He came to the spotlight at the age of 13 when he won the Batuka International Drummer Fest in 2004. He also won the Modern Drummer's Undiscovered Drummer Contest in 2005, at the age of 14.

Eloy Casagrande joined the Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura in 2011, as a replacement for Jean Dolabella, as per Loudwire. He featured in three albums by the band and was the second-youngest member. The musician was replaced by Greyson Nekrutman, who's 11 years younger than him, earlier this year.

Casagrande also runs a project titled Casagrande & Hanysz, alongside guitarist Joao Hanysz. They have released one album till now, titled LIMINAL. The Brazilian artist also worked with Andre Matos and the popular band Gloria.

In 2009, he featured in the second solo album by Andre Matos, titled Mentalize. With the band Gloria, he recorded the album (Re)Nascido, which released in 2012. He then went on to record four albums with Sepultura, namely The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart, Machine Messiah, Quadra, and SepulQuatra.

Casagrande left Sepultura in February 2024, shortly before joining Slipknot, where he replaced their former drummer Jay Weinberg. He allegedly made his debut with a mask covering his identity on April 25, 2024, at a concert at Pappy & Harriet's Palace in California.

As per Setlist.FM, during his first performance with Slipknot, the drummer played tracks including People = S*it, Eyeless, Disasterpiece, Before I Forget, Custer, Psychosocial, The Heretic Anthem, and more.

Eloy Casagrande replaced former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg

Eloy Casagrande joining Slipknot was part of a rare chain of various transfers among multiple bands. He left Sepultura in February 2024 and was quickly replaced by Greyson Nekrutman, who left his former band Suicidal Tendencies to join the popular Brazilian band. Meanwhile, Jay Weinberg, who left Slipknot last year, joined Suicidal Tendencies as a replacement for Nekrutman.

Casagrande reportedly made his first appearance as a Slipknot drummer in an intimate concert that was attended by only a few lucky fans.

On April 30, the band shared an Instagram post featuring the group's nine members in white masks and red outfits. The official Slipknot account tagged eight of the nine members in the picture, including Eloy Casagrande.

This came shortly before they shared the official post confirming the identity of Casagrande. However, the band is yet to confirm the identity of their ninth member, who will be the replacement for Craig Jones.