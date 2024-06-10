Who did Selena Gomez play in The Dead Don't Die? Bill Murray talked about how singer's fate in the movie was hard to watch

Selena Gomez's transition from a Disney teen to a Hollywood star has been an exciting one. While initially Gomez was recognized primarily for her singing, her acting career has grown significantly. In 2019, Gomez played Zoe in Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy, The Dead Don't Die.

While Gomez doesn't play the protagonist, her role, particularly her fate, made a dramatic presence in the movie. Bill Murray, who plays Chief Cliff Robertson, spoke with the press at the Cannes Film Festival and talked about Selena's fate in the movie. The Dead Don't Die was special in many ways since it marked her first live-action movie since she underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus in 2017.

Bill Murray talks about Selena Gomez's fate in The Dead Don't Die

"The Dead Don't Die" Press Conference - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Singer and actress Selena Gomez played Zoe in The Dead Don't Die. She plays the role of a young traveler passing through Centerville, the zombie town. She is accompanied by her friends Jack (Austin Butler) and Zack (Luka Sabbat). While she plays the role of a carefree spirit, her role comes to an end when she is found dead by Ronnie (Adam Driver), Cliff (Bill Murray), and cop Mindy (Chloe Sevigny).

Selena Gomez made her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for The Dead Don't Die and accompanied the cast to the press conference. When asked about Gomez's last scene, her co-star Murray reported,

“It was hard for me. I couldn’t watch it.”

For Gomez's final scene, Ronnie (Adam Driver) is shown taking a preventive step and delivering a fatal blow to avoid Zoe turning into a zombie. According to W Magazine, Murray couldn't see the fatal scene being filmed. He explained,

“It’s very disturbing, especially after knowing her. You can’t help but think, What if that really were happening?”

Murray experienced similar emotions and thoughts for other characters and couldn't stop thinking about "horror" and "violence" and if they were to happen in real life.

Selena Gomez's experience playing Zoe in The Dead Don't Die

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Selena revealed that Gomez was Jarmusch's first choice to play Zoe, in part because his daughter is a big fan of the actress and singer. She added that they met over "coffee," and she got the opportunity.

Fallon also showed her a photo of Murray whispering something in Gomez's ears during the Cannes Festival. To which she answered,

"He was just saying dumb things, like he would just lean in and be like, ‘You look great tonight.’"

She continued,

"And then he’d look back seriously and be like, ‘Where are you from?’ And I would just sit there, and I’m trying to be poised."

When Jimmy talked about her final scene, Selena Gomez revealed that it was her first time working with "prosthetics." She added that while she doesn't know how it works, she "had fun" while trying it. She summarized,

"It was creepy and really funny."

Stepping into a live-action movie after a kidney transplant is commendable, and for Gomez, it marked a significant shift from Disney movies. This was also Selena Gomez's first Cannes experience, and according to Spoiler, The Dead Don't Die continues to be among the Top 10 movies on Max US.