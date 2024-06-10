Who did Selena Gomez voice in Hotel Transylvania?

Selena Gomez picked up her first acting role when she was just 7. Along with her transition from Disney to Hollywood movies, she has also aced voice acting. The Love On singer has voiced the character of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The animated comedy debuted in 2014 and expanded into a franchise with four movies, a number of shorts, and a television series.

The franchise introduced the audience to a quirky world where monsters unwind after dealing with the pressures of the human world. Through the movies Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018), and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022), Mavis's character also grows significantly. The franchise also features the voices of Adam Sandler (Count Dracula), Andy Samberg (Jonathan), and Kevin James (Frankenstein).

Selena Gomez experience in voicing Mavis for the Hotel Transylvania franchise

Selena Gomez has spent nearly a decade voicing Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Selena Gomez voices Mavis Dracula, daughter of Count Dracula, who wants to expand and explore her horizons outside the hotel walls. Through the franchise, Mavis evolves from a sheltered teenager who falls in love with a human to a fearless wife and mother.

In a journey of self-discovery, she often comes in conflict with her father, Count Dracula, who runs Hotel Transylvania, and the family-comedy adventure continues. Gomez told The Skanner,

"I think Hotel Transylvania is a really cute father-daughter film that kinda touches on growing up, and on experiencing your daughter wanting to have independence."

In an exclusive interview with Cleverlyme in 2015, Selena Gomez answered some questions about her role in the movie. A question came from Twitter (now X) about her similarity with Mavis from the movie. She responded,

"Mavis is for sure much cooler than me. She has cooler abilities. "

The singer and actress added,

"I do have to say that she is very fun, really loving and she took a chance from falling in love with Johnny. I liked that because she was fearless!.”

Selena Gomez and cast bid adieu to the final film in the Hotel Transylvania franchise

The fourth movie marked the end of the franchise. The Rare Beauty founder reflected on her journey in a Zoom conference and reported,

"I'm sad, of course. Obviously it was so much fun and it was years of my life and it felt like home. It felt like a family. So it's bittersweet."

Gomez revealed that they ran out of "ideas" but added,

"We've done a good job at creating really great messages within movies. So I don't know. I'm kind of bummed. Andy and I. We're going to have to do something else together."

In an interview with Cleverlyme, Gomez also had a message for her fans. She said,

“Mavis is spunky and fearless, I learn from that and I want young women to take that confidence with them.”

While the cast bid farewell to the franchise, Netflix recently had a surprise for its fans. On June 7th, 2024, What's On Netflix revealed the new look for Motel Transylvania, a Sony Animation TV series. The series is still in the making and is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2025. However, no official dates have been released.

Selena Gomez's career sky-rocketed with the Disney show Wizards Of Waverly Place. After starring in other Disney movies, such as Princess Protection Program and Another Cinderella Story, Gomez decided to step into mature roles. However, she stayed connected to animated films and her young adulthood through the Hotel Transylvania franchise.