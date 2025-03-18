Who was in the Youngbloods? Members list explored as frontman Jesse Colin Young passes away at 83

Singer-songwriter Jesse Colin Young, 83, died on March 16, 2025, as confirmed by his representative to People magazine on the same day. Notably, the circumstances surrounding Jesse Colin Young’s death have not been officially disclosed, other than that he was at his residence in South Carolina. Jesse’s representative also reflected on his contributions to various music genres and added:

“As the frontman of The Youngbloods, he immortalized the ideals of the Woodstock generation with ‘Get Together’, an international hit that called for peace and brotherhood during the turbulent 1960s.”

The statement reads that Jesse Colin Young continued to create modern music and was active in various other fields. He worked as a record producer and podcast host, which allowed him to occupy a unique position in “America’s musical landscape.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he completed his higher education at Ohio State University and New York University after attending Phillips Academy in Andover.

Although he released multiple solo projects over the years, Jesse gained recognition as the frontman of the rock band The Youngbloods. The group had five albums to its credit, including Elephant Mountain.

In addition to Jesse, the original lineup of The Youngbloods included Jerry Corbitt, Lowell Levinger, Joe Bauer, Michael Kane, David Perper, and Scott Lawrence.

Jesse Colin Young career: Youngbloods members and other details explained

The New York City native built a large fanbase over the years by performing with The Youngbloods. A report from NPR in 2019 stated that the group formed after Jesse Colin Young met guitarist Jerry Corbitt in Massachusetts. They were later joined by two additional musicians, Joe Bauer and Lowell Levinger.

Once the band was established, the members began rehearsing in a café in Greenwich Village. As they pursued their career, a few more members joined the group, including Joe Bauer, Michael Kane, David Perper, and Scott Lawrence.

In addition to his work with The Youngbloods, Jerry Corbitt contributed to David Wiffen’s self-titled album in 1971. Another member, David, played as a drummer alongside notable figures in the music industry and bands such as The Rowan Brothers, Kingfish, and The Mamas & the Papas.

Michael Kane and Scott Lawrence withheld other details about their respective careers from the public eye. Lowell also performed with various bands, including Dan Hicks and Norton Buffalo. Joe died in 1983 after reportedly suffering from a brain tumor, according to Last FM.

The group collaborated with record labels such as RCA Victor and Raccoon Records. They released three albums, The Youngbloods, Earth Music, and Elephant Mountain, under RCA Victor, followed by two more projects, Good and Dusty and High on a Ridge Top.

Outside of The Youngbloods, Jesse Colin Young released several albums as a solo artist. His debut album, The Soul of a City Boy, earned a spot on the Billboard charts, and other significant projects like Together, Song for Juli, Love on the Wing, and American Dreams received a similar response.

Jesse Colin Young also has several compilation albums to his name, including Crazy Boy, Greatest Hits, Classics: Volume 1, and Two Trips. He gained recognition for his live albums as well, such as On the Road, Sweetwater, Standing Room Only, Out of the Darkness, Live at Daryl’s House, and Sea West.

