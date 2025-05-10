Why did Alice in Chains cancel their tour? Drummer Sean Kinney's medical emergency prompts change in schedule

Alice in Chains is going on a break from stage performances for this month. Notably, the sudden decision emerged out of a medical emergency involving Sean Kinney, who has been playing drums for the rock band for more than 10 years.

Alice in Chains took to their official account on Instagram on May 10, 2025, to announce the cancellation of their shows with a statement. The group confirmed that the headline shows won’t happen as scheduled and continued:

“While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean’s health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time.”

According to Penn Live, the band started their new tour with the opening show in Connecticut on Thursday, May 8. However, the performance was canceled midway due to Kinney’s health problem.

The group’s upcoming appearances were scheduled at different places, starting with the New Jersey-based Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, as per The Independent.

The Prp News stated that the rest of the shows were scheduled for The Pinnacle, Dothan Civic Center, Welcome To Rockville, and Boardwalk Rock.

Alice in Chains are supposed to perform on a big show in July: Cancelation of performances and more

As mentioned, the group’s lineup of shows for his month started in Connecticut on May 8, 2025. According to Billboard, the performance was held in Mohegan Sun Arena, and Sean Kinney started feeling unwell before the show.

A few hours before Alice in Chains was supposed to start their performance, the band posted a statement on their Instagram Story and through their official handle on X, confirming that Kinney has suffered a non-life-threatening medical emergency.

The statement also mentioned:

“We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

Notably, Alice in Chains’ latest performance was also the group’s first concert after almost a year, considering that they did a similar event back in 2024 during the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the band members have not clarified anything about Sean’s health problem until now, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

The Independent stated that apart from other shows, the band will perform at the event, The Back to the Beginning, scheduled at the Villa Park on July 5 this year. It would be headlined by Black Sabbath and apart from Alice in Chains, Metallica and Slayer are also supposed to make an appearance.

The Back to the Beginning is grabbing a lot of attention as Ozzy Osbourne would reunite with Black Sabbath, where he was a lead vocalist many years ago. Alice in Chains also confirmed their appearance at the event through Instagram in February this year with a poster, writing that they were feeling honored to join Black Sabbath.

While the band has not addressed anything about the rescheduling of their canceled performances so far, it remains to be seen if they will appear at Black Sabbath’s event as scheduled.

Moreover, the group has not announced a new album until now, and their last major project was Rainier Fog, which came out seven years ago and grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

