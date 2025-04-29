Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale gushes about how it's an "honor" to be the only woman to perform at Black Sabbath’s final show

Lzzy Hale, the powerhouse vocalist and guitarist of the Grammy-winning rock band Halestorm, recently opened up about the profound honor she felt when she was invited to perform at Black Sabbath’s final show.

On April 22, 2025, during a video interview with Audacy Music, the hard rock American singer Elizabeth Mae "Lzzy" Hale IV was asked about her upcoming performance at the final show of Black Sabbath, the legendary English rock band.

In response, Lzzy Hale noted that simply participating in the show would be a significant achievement, and being the only woman on stage would make the experience feel like a true "honor."

"To be the only woman asked to be there is an honor as well," Lzzy said.

Black Sabbath’s final show is a farewell concert where the band and other artists will celebrate the history of heavy metal music in the entertainment industry. This farewell concert is called Back to the Beginning and will commence on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale opens up about being booked to perform at Black Sabbath’s farewell concert

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Lzzy Hale was invited to an interview at Audacy Music. In the interview, she discussed her upcoming participation in Black Sabbath’s farewell concert and the heavy metal genre.

When speaking about her feelings as the only woman booked to perform at the farewell concert, Lzzy mentioned that she had told her friends she would make everyone "proud." Additionally, the Pennsylvania-born artist expressed that the event is "beautiful," and she is glad that everyone is looking forward to it.

"I was talking to my friends Taylor Momsen and Amy Lee, and Maria Brink and all of my sisters in this genre, and they’re all so proud of me. And I said 'I’m gonna make you girls so proud.’ And so it’s this beautiful event that everyone gets to look forward to. I’m so glad they’re doing it," Lzzy said.

Sharing her experience of receiving an email with an invitation to perform at the farewell concert, Lzzy Hale revealed that she did not respond to the email for two days because she thought it was not real —

"Dude, so we got this email from [Ozzy's wife and manager] Sharon Osbourne. And I didn't answer it for two days. 'cause I'm, like, 'Is this real?' It's wild," Lzzy added.

Speaking about her deep admiration for Black Sabbath, Lzzy Hale revealed that she's been a fan of the legendary band since she was eleven. The Pennsylvania-born artist added that if someone had told her during her teenage years that she would one day perform for the iconic English group, she would have called them a "liar."

"I've been a BLACK SABBATH fan since I was 11. The first riff I ever learned a guitar was 'Heaven And Hell' by BLACK SABBATH... So it's this incredible, full-circle, unfathomable dream. If you had told me this when I was 13, I'd be, like, 'You're a liar. This will never happen to me," Lzzy said.

Lastly, Lzzy Hale emphasized that while believing in yourself and your potential is important, belief alone does not guarantee success. Ongoing hard work and resilience are what make a band or an individual successful.

As of now, it remains unknown what Lzzy will perform at the concert.

