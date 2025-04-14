“I ain’t going to be finessed off some Black sh*t!” — Wallo shuts down the idea of supporting a business just because it’s Black-owned

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Wallo is making headlines after a recent viral clip featuring his comments on the idea of Black-owned businesses.

On April 13, 2025, during a recent panel discussion, the podcaster—whose real name is Wallace Peeples—shared his perspective on supporting businesses within the Black community. He suggested that he would not support a Black business just based on race. Rather, he would spend the "money" on quality.

"I ain't going to be finessed off some Black sh*t. I spend my money where the quality is," the podcaster said.

Wallace Peeples, professionally known as Wallo267 or simply Wallo, is a talented artist with expertise in music, podcasts, motivational speaking, and social media influencing. The Pennsylvania-born artist rose to prominence as the co-host of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Wallo rejects the notion of automatic support for black-owned brands

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, a short video clip from a recent panel discussion featuring podcaster Wallo circulated widely on social media. In the clip, the Pennsylvania native can be seen standing at a podium, holding a mic, and speaking candidly about the business owned by the Black community.

Wallo initiated the discussion by emphasizing that a business should be evaluated based on its good or bad quality rather than its affiliation with any community or race. He underscored that business is ultimately a "hustle."

"Oh, I am Black, no Black people, nobody gives a f*ck about that. Kill that. Either you have a good business, or you don't. All that sh*t don't, nobody wants to hear that sh*t. That's a hustle!" the podcaster said.

He went on to assert that support should be earned through quality and consistency, not just identity. Wallo also rejected the idea of supporting White businesses if they are not consistent. According to the artist, he would spend his money only where standards are met and businesses are consistent. He said:

"Support me cuz I got a black business. Is your restaurant clean? Is the food good? Do you got consistent cooks? Is the material or your sh*t good? Come on. Stop doing that."

The podcaster added:

'Oh, you support the white people,' Nah, I support consistency, baby. F*ck about the color you is I am going to spend my money. You got paper I am going to spend, where the f*ck I want to spend it at."

The podcaster concluded the point by indicating that some people might think that he would not be able to make it after the statement, to which the artist claimed that he is the country's top motivational speaker. The artist further suggested that he made millions and also made people millionaires.

Ultimately, he appeared to convey that businesses should not rely on sympathy—whether based on race or any other factor—to gain support. seemingly advocated for merit-based support, emphasizing that quality should be the determining factor regardless of the business's background or ownership.

As of now, the motivational speaker has not issued further clarification regarding his remarks.

