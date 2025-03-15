Shark Tank's Daymond John shares three consistent reasons behind business success stories

Shark Tank investor Daymond John shared key findings about business success in a video posted on Instagram on March 4, 2025. During the clip, John wrote on paper with a marker “Solve a problem.” In the caption, he shared success patterns he observed across different fields.

The FUBU founder drew from his conversations with successful individuals worldwide, spanning business, health, marriage, and faith aspects.

"I've been fortunate to converse with countless successful people from all walks of life around the globe. Their successes range from health to marriage to faith to business and everything in between. Despite their diverse backgrounds and definitions of success, their achievements consistently boil down to three reasons: They solved a problem…They brought somebody joy…They loved what they did," John stated.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized focusing on problem-solving first.

"I know this is easier said than done, but I have found that if you slowly concentrate on solving other people's problems first, the other two will quickly fall into place," he added.

As of writing this, the reel has already gotten 10.5K+ views. These insights arise following his detailed discussion with Justin McClure in Atlanta on February 27, 2025.

Shark Tank's Daymond John shares findings from conversations with successful people

In his Instagram post, Daymond John addressed how fear and self-doubt hold people back. The Shark Tank investor emphasized that while success requires effort, regret causes more pain than struggle.

“I often hear people talk about how difficult things are to accomplish and how they don’t think they have what it takes to succeed. This mindset often intimidates people and shackles them with mental chains they never break free from. Don’t get me wrong, nothing in life comes easy. However, living an unhappy life and wondering 'what could have been' is more painful than any struggle,” he wrote.

The post concluded with encouragement to verify these patterns by talking to successful individuals.

“If you doubt me, talk to a successful person you know and admire this weekend. I promise that when you drill down to the core of their success, you will uncover exactly what took me years to discover on my own,” John added.

Atlanta gathering

A week before this Instagram post, the Shark Tank investor appeared on Atlanta's local entrepreneurs and influencers meet for a focused business discussion on February 27, 2025. John discussed about vulnerability in entrepreneurship and learning opportunities in business.

McClure facilitated the session, where John addressed scaling challenges businesses face during growth phases. The discussion covered multiple aspects of business expansion, including customer service management, product returns handling, and warehouse operations.

The meeting included segments about maintaining business momentum while adapting to new market demands. John shared experiences from his own business growth phases, detailing how solving initial problems led to new operational challenges.

Daymond John's background

Born in Brooklyn on February 23, 1969, John began his entrepreneurial path selling pencils in Queens, New York. Before his fashion success, he worked as a waiter at Red Lobster. In 1992, he launched FUBU with a $100,000 mortgage on his mother's house in Queens.

Working with childhood friends Alexander Martin, Carl Brown, and Keith Perrin, he first sold hats at concerts and local festivals. The company name FUBU stands for "For Us, By Us." Support from entertainer LL Cool J helped the brand gain early momentum.

The clothing line expanded from basic tie-top hats to include hockey jerseys, t-shirts, and baseball caps. By 1997, John created the FUBU Foundation, generating $1 million in annual charitable funds.

In 2000, the Shark Tank investor broadened his business reach by starting FUBU Entertainment. His brand gained sports industry recognition when FUBU Sportswear sponsored Nienhouse Motorsports at the 1999 Indianapolis 500 and began outfitting the Harlem Globetrotters in 2002.

Fans can watch more of Daymond John on Shark Tank season 16.

