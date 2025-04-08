“It took a lot of mental resilience” - Nico Carrillo admits he was a bundle of nerves entering pivotal showdown with Sitthichai

Nico Carrillo admitted that entering his most recent match he felt a lot of pressure, recognizing that it was must-win situation for him. However, he overcame it by staying within their game plan and resilient mentally.

Ad

'King of the North' made a successful debut in the featherweight lane at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He knocked out veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their scheduled three-rounder.

The win came at a key juncture in his career as he shifted to a new lane from bantamweight where he looks to have more success.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to the Bangkok Post following his victory, Nico Carrillo shared what he went through in the lead-up to ONE Fight Night 30 and on fight night itself, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So, they try to pull you again, they try to keep you comfortable, they don’t want you to go and do that again. They try to keep you safe. But in order to get this feeling, in order to do this kind of stuff, you need to shut that off. And it took a lot of mental resilience to do that, I’m not gonna lie."

Ad

Watch the interview below:

Ad

Nico Carrillo came out at ONE Fight Night 30 exactly knowing what he wanted to do. He set things off with telling strikes early that stymied the attack of Sitthichai.

In the second round, he gained further headway when he knocked down 'Killer Kid' with a body shot. It did not take long before he gave the contest an explosive finish, landing a devastating left hook to the body that sent his Thai opponent crumbling to the mat and unable to continue after at the 2:20 mark of the canto.

Ad

Nico Carrillo scores a much-needed bounce-back win

The win at ONE Fight Night 30 was a needed bounce-back for Carrillo after he lost by TKO to Nabil Anane in his previous match in January for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Following the loss to Anane, the Glasgow, Scotland native admitted he was not really in a good place mentally, and was in search for ways to get back on his feet.

Ad

He found it by making the decision to move up to featherweight, believing it suited him more now at this stage of his career.

Ad

Making the victory at ONE Fight Night 30 sweeter was it earned Nico Carrillo a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.