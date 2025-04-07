"He has more pop here" - Fans feel Nico Carrillo's overwhelming featherweight power in KO of Sitthichai in Bangkok

The Nico Carrillo revenge tour is in full effect after kickstarting his journey into the featherweight Muay Thai ranks with a spectacular knockout of divisional mainstay Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

Ad

'King of the North' thoroughly dominated the fifth-ranked 155-pound Muay Thai competitor throughout their battle, dropping 'Killer Kid' with a body shot late in the second round.

Mere seconds later, Sitthichai crumpled to the canvas after Carrillo landed the fight-ending uppercut to his liver that forced referee Olivier Coste to wave off the Thai star in front of his countrymen inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch Nico Carrillo's knockout of Sitthichai below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In the comments section, fans lauded Carrillo's 155-pound Muay Thai debut, writing:

"Damn... he has more pop here."

"Bro is massive at bw, bro is huge at fw."

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥absolute unit 👏 @nicocarrillo_kotn"

"Nico shadow right now 🙌🔥🔥🔥"

"That was nasty!"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

With his struggles making weight in the 145-pound bantamweight Muay Thai division now in the past, Carrillo is in prime condition to shake the foundations of his new stomping grounds.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

Nico Carrillo lived up to his promise of having a tidier fighting style

Nico Carrillo's brawl-heavy Muay Thai style has given him much success in his ONE tenure, but he knew it would be his downfall against a precise striker like Sitthichai.

Ad

Speaking with ONE ahead of ONE Fight Night 30, the 26-year-old shared:

"I'm going to be more composed. I'll be a bull in a china shop if the opportunity presents itself, that's just killer instinct. That's deep within me. But I will try to be tidier by setting up things with kicks and using my full range of tools."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.