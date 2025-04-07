"He has more pop here" - Fans feel Nico Carrillo's overwhelming featherweight power in KO of Sitthichai in Bangkok

The Nico Carrillo revenge tour is in full effect after kickstarting his journey into the featherweight Muay Thai ranks with a spectacular knockout of divisional mainstay Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.
'King of the North' thoroughly dominated the fifth-ranked 155-pound Muay Thai competitor throughout their battle, dropping 'Killer Kid' with a body shot late in the second round.
Mere seconds later, Sitthichai crumpled to the canvas after Carrillo landed the fight-ending uppercut to his liver that forced referee Olivier Coste to wave off the Thai star in front of his countrymen inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Watch Nico Carrillo's knockout of Sitthichai below, which ONE shared on Instagram:
In the comments section, fans lauded Carrillo's 155-pound Muay Thai debut, writing:
"Damn... he has more pop here."
"Bro is massive at bw, bro is huge at fw."
"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥absolute unit 👏 @nicocarrillo_kotn"
"Nico shadow right now 🙌🔥🔥🔥"
"That was nasty!"
With his struggles making weight in the 145-pound bantamweight Muay Thai division now in the past, Carrillo is in prime condition to shake the foundations of his new stomping grounds.
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.
Nico Carrillo lived up to his promise of having a tidier fighting style
Nico Carrillo's brawl-heavy Muay Thai style has given him much success in his ONE tenure, but he knew it would be his downfall against a precise striker like Sitthichai.
Speaking with ONE ahead of ONE Fight Night 30, the 26-year-old shared:
"I'm going to be more composed. I'll be a bull in a china shop if the opportunity presents itself, that's just killer instinct. That's deep within me. But I will try to be tidier by setting up things with kicks and using my full range of tools."