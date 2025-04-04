“I’ll be a bull in a china shop” - Nico Carrillo keeping the same killer instinct in featherweight Muay Thai move vs Sitthichai

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo is beginning a new journey at featherweight, but he is keeping the same killer instinct he showcased throughout his run in the bantamweight lane.

He made this assurance in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his featherweight debut against veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'King of the North' shared he will be presenting a controlled attack at fight night but will not hesitate to drop the hammer if the opportunity presents itself, saying:

“I’m going to be more composed. I’ll be a bull in a china shop if the opportunity presents itself, that’s just killer instinct. That’s deep within me. But I will try to be tidier by setting up things with kicks and using my full range of tools.”

A lot of killer instinct was what Nico Carrillo showed in his bantamweight run in ONE Championship, which saw him win his first four matches by knockout until he absorbed his first defeat back in January at the hands of Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

It is the same potency he looks to bring as he begins to carve his name in the 155-pound lane.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nico Carrillo says he is ready for shift to featherweight from bantamweight

Nico Carrillo said he is all set to begin his ONE Championship journey as a featherweight and that his time at bantamweight was fun while it lasted.

The Glasgow, Scotland native will make his featherweight debut at ONE Fight Night 30 against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong as part of his thrust to move on to what was a roller-coaster bid at bantamweight.

In an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, Carrillo opened up about his campaign in the bantamweight division and the decision to move up in weight class and explore new challenges.

Nico Carrillo said:

"Well, I did end up getting the title shot, didn’t I? So, I wouldn’t say I was looking too far ahead, because I did get the title shot. I earned it. I defended the one spot, but unfortunately for me, like I said, it works until it doesn’t, and I would just go back to that. It was just a disaster in the end, and that’s unfortunate for me."

Watch the interview below:

Now at featherweight, Carrillo is looking forward to pitting his skills against a stacked roster of fighters led by Thai superstars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon.

