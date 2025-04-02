Nico Carrillo hopes to put one theory to the test in featherweight debut vs. Sitthichai: “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter”

Nico Carrillo has enjoyed a calm ride as he heads into his must-win fixture at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He hopes that positive aura will translate to one of his best moments yet against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Carrillo and the striking wizard collide in a featherweight Muay Thai battle, and ahead of their duel, the 26-year-old striking sensation told Bloody Elbow's Kyle Dimond:

"Yeah, I’ve always said a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. And right now, I’m feeling happy again."

Check out Nico Carrillo's comments below:

'King of the North' steamrolled past his first four assignments under the promotional spotlight, but he did not enjoy a similar night out in his most recent fight against Nabil Anane at ONE 170 this past January.

He was put to sleep by the Thai-Algerian combatant in the opening stanza of their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title matchup. Shortly after the defeat, 'King of The North' announced his intention to move to the featherweight division.

Nico Carrillo should have it in him to outclass Sitthichai inside Lumpinee Stadium

In Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Nico Carrillo could be up against one of the toughest tests of his career.

But he's been in incredible form throughout his run in the promotion, and he wouldn't need to switch things up too much to see off the multi-time world champion in Bangkok, Thailand.

'King of the North' must bring the fight to the Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp fighter and prevent him from reading his moves. If he uses his pressure and usual combinations to good use, an early night could be in the offing for the Muay Thai powerhouse from Scotland.

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

