WATCH: Thai icon Sitthichai shows off his methodical brutality in beatdown of Mohammed Boutasaa

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong demonstrated that he still has plenty to offer, delivering a vintage performance against an up-and-coming striker six years his junior.

This happened when the Thai legend squared off against Mohammed Boutasaa in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 3, held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in October 2022.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Sitthichai and Boutasaa engaged in a frenetic three-round battle, with both fighters pushing themselves past their limits from bell to bell.

The two started the affair by meeting at the center of the Circle, exchanging powerful strikes right from the get-go.

Boutasaa pressed the attack in the second round in an attempt to get the upper hand in the heated exchanges against his more seasoned counterpart. However, Sitthichai's composure was on full display, adopting a measured counter-striking strategy.

By the third round, Sitthichai surged forward with renewed intensity and purpose to stifle the young gun from the Netherlands.

Ultimately, all three judges favored Sitthichai's efficiency in his offense and cage generalship, awarding him a well-deserved unanimous decision on the scorecards.

Sitthichai suits up for action against Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will undoubtedly leverage his wealth of experience once more in his next assignment as he serves as the welcoming committee for a former bantamweight rising star making the move up in weight.

The Thai striking icon is slated to get first dibs on Nico Carrillo in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada will get to watch this three-round duel for free on Prime Video.

