"No changes were happening" - Nico Carrillo details his ill-fated weight cut before losing to Nabil Anane at ONE 170

Scottish Muay Thai machine Nico Carrillo has had trouble cutting weight to make the 145-pound bantamweight limit, which appears to be the main reason behind his ill-fated outing at ONE 170 this past January.

Looking back at what went wrong then in an exclusive interview with the world's largest martial arts promotion, the third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai competitor shared:

"I won't lie to you, I was feeling bulletproof until I got to Thailand six weeks out. Four weeks out, I had to really hone in on what I was eating. Nothing could go wrong, but the weight wasn't coming off. I was on less calories but no changes were happening."

Many expected 'King of the North' to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship over the towering Nabil Anane. However, the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate dropped him thrice in round one to win the interim crown via TKO and snap his four-fight winning streak.

But with that being in the past, the 26-year-old has set his sights on conquering the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division. He will make his 155-pound Muay Thai return on Friday, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30 against Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Nico Carrillo promises all-new look in featherweight Muay Thai debut

Nico Carrillo is confident that his move to the 155-pound Muay Thai ranks will lead to him producing even more incredible performances and finishes. The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative said as much in an interview with ONE:

"But if they think they've seen the best of me, it's yet to come. I'm going to be so much bigger, stronger, and more powerful at this weight. It's frightening."

ONE Fight Night 30 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

