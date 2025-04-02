3 fights that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4

ONE Championship heads back to the world-renowned Lumpinee Stadium with ONE Fight Night 30 this Friday, April 4.

At the top of the bill, two knockout machines seek to add another finish to their stacked highlight-reel gallery.

Reigning two-division, two-sport kingpin Roman Kryklia slugs it out with promotional newcomer and three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles in a ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title tilt.

The rest of the card promises to deliver just as much fire, and without further ado, here are three fights that could steal the show when ONE Fight Night 30 lights up the Mecca of Muay Thai this week.

Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas 3

With the scores currently tied at one apiece, expect no less than a barnburner when Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas share the ring in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Nicolas produced an upset for the ages last year when he beat 'The Immortal' by unanimous decision to take his unbeaten slate to 24-0 while putting a full stop to the latter's 22-fight win streak.

However, it took the Suriname sporting icon just six months to reclaim his spot atop the lightweight kickboxing throne and regain his status as a two-sport ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 25 in October.

If the Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate can produce another similar display, a win is written in the stars. But, if 'Barboza' shows up with a much better plan, the Frenchman could be on course to repeat history and leave the legendary venue on April 4 as the ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Nico Carrillo

Things haven't gone in Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong's way as of late, but the eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion hopes to start another winning run on the global stage when he faces Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30.

'Killer Kid' heads into this bout with one win from his last four outings. That said, the 33-year-old has all the experience, chops, and intelligence to upset the hard-hitting Scotsman in their featherweight Muay Thai showdown.

While he will have one eye on a win, 'King of the North' is no easy opponent to overcome.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy star hopes to start afresh after suffering a maiden defeat in the promotion to Nabil Anane in their ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title joust at ONE 170.

'King of the North' believes he is at the peak of his powers leading up to this exciting scrap. Still, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to overcome someone of Sitthichai's caliber.

Sanzhar Zakirov vs. Bokang Masunyane

One thing has been certain every time Sanzhar Zakirov fights: victory. And the unbeaten Uzbekistan talent (14-0) hopes to keep that plot intact when he squares off against Bokang Masunyane in a flyweight MMA joust at ONE Fight Night 30.

The 21-year-old slugger nicknamed 'Tornado' enjoys a 5-0 promotional run and he'll be eager to make the South American fighter fall prey to his brilliant ground game and devastating striking.

Masunyane, though, might not be all that easy to beat.

The Coach Quan University talent has used his menacing wrestling game to good use over the course of his career, and he'd look to beat Zakirov in an area he excels in to get his flyweight debut off to a flyer.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to fight fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime for free.

